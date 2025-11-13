Never place your room heater in these places: Safety tips every household should know

It’ll soon be time to bring out those room heaters and run them on full power, especially during early mornings and late evenings. And why not? When the cold gets too intense, a heater often feels like the only quick relief. They’re simple to use, portable, and perfect for small rooms. But while they bring instant warmth, using them carelessly can lead to overheating, fire hazards, or even short circuits.

Homes with compact spaces, heavy curtains, and wooden furniture demand extra caution. In fact, where you place your heater is just as important as how you use it because one wrong spot could turn your comfort into a safety concern.

Here are eight places you should avoid keeping your electric heater:

1. Near curtains or sofas In many homes, heaters are placed close to sofas or windows for quick warmth. But curtains, bedsheets, or upholstery can easily catch fire if they’re too close. The heat can also damage the fabric or furniture finish. Always keep a one-metre gap between the heater and any soft furnishings to ensure proper airflow and prevent accidents.

2. Near bathrooms or water Bathrooms are cold, but heaters and water don’t mix. Moisture and steam can cause short circuits, electric shocks, or even fires. Even a few drops of water near the plug point can be risky. If you must heat the bathroom, only use wall-mounted or waterproof models that are certified for wet areas and installed by a professional electrician.

3. Under windows or near doors Cold air from windows or doors forces heaters to work harder, wasting electricity and reducing efficiency. The constant drafts can also cause uneven heating, leaving one side of the room cold. Choose a central spot in the room, preferably on an interior wall, to maintain consistent warmth without energy loss.

4. On soft or uneven surfaces Many people place heaters on carpets or low stools, but that’s unsafe. Soft or tilted surfaces can block vents, leading to overheating or tipping hazards. Always keep your heater on a flat, solid surface such as tiles or concrete. For homes with kids or pets, ensure it’s placed in a low-traffic corner to avoid knocks or spills.

5. Near flammable items Drying wet clothes or placing newspapers near a heater may seem harmless, but can be dangerous. Fabrics, paper, and plastic can slowly heat up and ignite. Use your heater only for heating, not for drying or warming items. Keep it away from clotheslines, detergents, and storage areas containing flammable materials.

6. In large or open spaces Heaters are meant for enclosed areas. Using them in big halls, balconies, or verandas will barely warm the space but will raise your electricity bill. To get effective heating, close windows and doors and use the heater in smaller, insulated rooms where the warmth can circulate easily.

7. In walkways or near doorways Heaters placed near doorways or walkways can easily be tripped over, especially in homes with children or elders. A fall can not only damage the heater but also cause burns or fires. Always keep your heater away from areas where people move frequently, and ensure cords aren’t stretched across the floor.

8. In dusty or cluttered corners Placing your heater in dusty corners or storerooms might seem convenient, but dust buildup can burn and release a foul smell or even catch fire. Keep your heater clean and well-ventilated, and never use it in spaces where dust, paint, or other flammable materials are stored.

What is the best place for an electric heater? Now that we know where not to keep a heater, here’s how to find the right spot:

Keep it in the centre of the room: Place portable heaters in the middle so the heat spreads evenly. Avoid keeping them near walls, curtains, or furniture that block airflow.

Choose a small, enclosed space: Electric heaters work best in well-insulated rooms where the warmth stays trapped and energy isn’t wasted.

Place it on a flat, stable surface: Make sure the floor or table is level and non-flammable, reducing the risk of tipping over or overheating.

Avoid walkways: Keep it away from high-traffic areas so no one trips over wires or knocks it down accidentally.

For wall-mounted models: Install them on a clear wall following the manufacturer’s safety distance guidelines. Ideally, place them below a window to balance out cold air coming in.

Ensure good ventilation: The heater should have enough open space around it for air to move freely and heat the room efficiently.

Turn it off when not in use: Never leave a heater running while sleeping or stepping out of the room, it’s a major safety risk.