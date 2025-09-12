New AI “Friend” necklace records your every word and throws insults

The latest AI wearable to spark heated debate is a pendant called “Friend.” Developed by 22-year-old Avi Schiffmann, Friend is pitched as a portable companion designed to ease loneliness by constantly recording a user’s conversations and summarising them later. Priced at $129 (roughly ₹10,700), the device aims to stand out with its always-on listening and personality-driven chatbot. However, the concept hasn’t been well received at launch.

Real-world testing paints a difficult picture for Friend’s acceptance. Wired took the pendant for a spin and found herself in the centre of awkward moments more than once. At an Anthropic party packed with tech insiders, the Wired journalist was called out for “wearing a wire.” They described Friend as “an incredibly antisocial device to wear,” with people at the event openly uncomfortable with its constant presence.

The developer claims that Friend’s moody and critical responses make conversations more “engaging.” By design, the gadget offers snarky retorts, sarcastic observations, and even explicit language when provoked. It also appears that Friend regularly interrupted conversations to deliver unsolicited insults and complaints about the user’s attitude. Schiffmann’s belief is that a chatbot with an attitude will feel more real than the well-mannered voice assistants users already know from their phones.

Privacy and compatibility problems Friend’s critics are not just reacting to its mouthy personality. The device brought technical headaches as well. Friend does not work with Android at all and needs an active data connection to function fully. It may also not work with an older iPhone without a SIM card, despite Friend's insistence that a Bluetooth connection would be enough. The device also claimed to have recorded everything, even when it physically could not.