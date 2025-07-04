New data shows Meta’s highest-paid AI research engineer gets ₹3.76 crore salary, excluding bonuses and stock options

There’s a quiet but fierce battle playing out in the world of tech and it’s not about who’s building the next big app or launching the smartest gadget. It’s about talent, specifically the kind of talent that can help a company stay ahead in artificial intelligence. Meta, which is betting big on AI, is right in the thick of it, and the salary numbers now coming out are enough to make anyone do a double take.

Advertisement

AI engineers cashing in Meta’s recent H-1B visa filings have pulled back the curtain on just how much the company is willing to pay to bring top AI minds on board. The highest-paid AI research engineers at Meta are getting base salaries up to $440,000, or about ₹3.76 crore. That’s just the base, not counting the stock options, bonuses, or other perks that can sometimes make the total package balloon to double or even triple the headline figure.

It’s not just the AI research engineers cashing in. Software engineers at Meta can go even higher, with base salaries reportedly reaching $480,000. Machine learning engineers, data science managers, and directors are all comfortably in the six-figure range. Even roles like product managers, designers, and UX researchers are seeing paychecks that would make most people’s eyes pop. These filings don’t show the full picture, though. The real money in tech often comes from restricted stock units and bonuses, especially for those working on AI projects, and those numbers aren’t public.

Advertisement

The AI salary arms race Meta isn’t the only player throwing big money at AI talent. Across Silicon Valley and beyond, the competition is heating up. Thinking Machines Lab, a new startup from former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, is reportedly offering base salaries up to $500,000 for technical staff, and they haven’t even launched a product yet. That’s the kind of climate AI engineers are walking into right now - one where companies are willing to pay top dollar, sometimes just for the chance to get ahead.

What’s interesting is how quickly things have changed. A few years ago, these kinds of salaries would have sounded like science fiction. Now, they’re almost expected for anyone with the right skills and experience. The demand for AI talent is only going up, and so are the paychecks.

Advertisement