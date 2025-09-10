New emojis including ‘Bigfoot’ are coming soon: Here’s what’s rolling out on your iPhone and Android

New emojis incoming! The Unicode Consortium, which sets the standard for all smartphone emojis has officially signed off on eight new designs for Unicode 17.0. According to Emojipedia, this fresh batch includes a distorted face, a fight cloud, a trombone, an apple core, a ballet dancer, a hairy “cryptid” figure, an orca, and a treasure chest. Each candidate came through an open proposal process and was reviewed by a global team. Their goal was to represent a wider mix of emotions, objects, and cultural quirks.

Several of the new additions like the distorted face and fight cloud are already drawing attention for their expressive possibilities in group chats. Others such as the cryptid (which has roots in Bigfoot folklore) and the ballet dancer, reflect niche interests that gathered enough public support to make the cut. The trombone and orca notch wins for the music buffs and marine life fans, rounding out a line-up that feels more colourful than most years.

Unicode’s final spec for these emojis went live at the start of September, and software vendors are now adapting the designs for rollout on Apple, Google, Samsung, and other platforms. According to official stats from the Consortium, there are now just under 4,000 approved emojis on the global list, a leap from barely 1,000 a decade ago.

When will the update hit iOS and Android? Apple typically brings new emojis to iPhones through an iOS update in late autumn or early winter, while Google and other platforms often split releases into platform and app-level updates. According to Unicode’s release calendar, these eight newcomers should start to appear in messages and keyboards towards the end of 2025. Sometimes there are delays, with the last batch showing up six months after approval on certain Android phones.

It’s common for platforms to tweak the look and style of each emoji before the user ever sees it. For instance, Android’s hairy cryptid could wind up fluffier than Apple’s version, and orca might get a smile or a snarl depending on the device. Still, the Unicode reference ensures that the meaning stays consistent, even with design variations.