New Fitbit update brings smarter workouts, sleep insights, and health tracking for Premium users

Fitbit is bringing a new wave of smart health features to its users, as its Gemini-powered coaching experience begins rolling out as a public preview for Premium subscribers in the United States. The update will first arrive on Android devices, with iOS users expected to gain access later this year. The feature is Google’s latest move in the growing race to integrate artificial intelligence into everyday fitness and wellness routines.

The new AI assistant, simply called Coach, is designed to act as a personal trainer, sleep advisor, and wellness guide all in one place. It uses Google’s Gemini technology to analyse user data and create personalised plans based on individual goals, lifestyle preferences, and the workout equipment available at home. By understanding how users exercise and sleep, the system aims to build healthy habits over time.

Fitbit app light mode.

Advertisement

At Google’s recent Made by Google event, the company demonstrated how Coach can create a customised fitness routine. For instance, if a user wants to improve stamina for long-distance running, the system can generate a plan with realistic targets and gradual progress. As the user works through the routine, Coach is able to adjust the schedule in real time. If an injury occurs or fatigue sets in, the plan adapts automatically to reduce strain while maintaining progress.

Updated Fitbit app.

Advertisement

Beyond workouts, Coach will also examine sleep patterns and provide actionable suggestions to improve sleep quality, such as adjusting bedtime, reducing disturbances, or balancing recovery after intense training days.

Alongside the new AI tools, the Fitbit app itself is receiving a visual refresh. The redesigned layout is simpler to navigate and is organised around four primary tabs: Today, Fitness, Sleep, and Health. A walkthrough video released on Google’s official YouTube channel highlights what each tab can do.

The Today tab acts as the main dashboard, showing important daily insights such as weekly cardio load, activity trends, and customisable metrics chosen by the user. The Fitness tab stores training plans and weekly activity summaries like step count or cardio targets. Some features, including nutrition tracking and menstrual cycle logging, are not yet available.

Advertisement

The Sleep tab offers updated analysis with overnight summaries and insights generated by Coach, especially useful for users who struggle with rest quality. Meanwhile, the Health tab collects key data such as blood oxygen levels, breathing rate, and resting heart rate, giving users a broader view of their overall well-being.