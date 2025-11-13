New to using dishwashers? Never wash these 10 items in it

You have finally installed a dishwasher in your kitchen to make your life easier. After all, who even likes to do the dishes in the sink? But here’s a bubble I would like to burst. Not every item in your kitchen can be cleaned in the dishwasher. Some delicate crockery, jars, knives, and nonstick cookware may seem dishwasher-safe, but they actually aren’t. Putting them inside can damage both your kitchenware and your appliance’s performance in the long run.

Here are the 10 kitchen items you cannot clean in a dishwasher.

1. Insulated mugs Those sleek travel mugs and thermos bottles you love for your coffee? Keep them out of the dishwasher. The heat and strong water jets can damage the vacuum seal that keeps your drinks hot or cold. Once that seal breaks, your mug loses its insulation power. It’s best to wash them by hand using mild soap and warm water, and avoid soaking them for too long.

2. Wooden cutting boards Wood and water don’t go well together. Even one dishwasher cycle can cause your wooden cutting boards to warp, crack, or split. Prolonged exposure to moisture also allows bacteria to seep into the grains. Always hand wash wooden boards with mild detergent, rinse them quickly, and dry them upright. For extra care, oil them occasionally to maintain their finish.

3. Wine glasses and crystalware That delicate wine glass might not survive your dishwasher’s powerful jets. Thin crystal or stemware can easily knock against other items and break or become cloudy over time. Hand wash them gently using lukewarm water and mild soap, then dry with a soft, lint-free towel. It takes a few minutes more but keeps them shining and intact.

4. Sharp knives Putting knives in the dishwasher is one of the fastest ways to dull or damage them. The combination of heat, detergent, and movement can cause blades to chip, lose their sharpness, or even rust. It can also loosen the handle over time. Instead, wash knives carefully with warm water and a sponge, then dry them immediately to prevent corrosion.

5. Fine China and antiques Your heirloom teacups or porcelain dinner plates deserve extra care. The hot water and strong detergents in dishwashers can fade patterns, wear off gold rims, or cause cracking. Even if they say “dishwasher-safe,” older or delicate pieces should be hand washed gently and dried with a soft cloth to preserve their finish.

6. Nonstick cookware Nonstick pans can lose their smooth coating when repeatedly exposed to dishwasher heat. Over time, the protective layer peels, making your cookware less effective. Clean these pans with a soft sponge and mild soap, avoiding metal scrubbers. This simple step helps your pans last years longer.

7. Copper cookware Copper pans and pots are beautiful but high-maintenance. In the dishwasher, their shiny surface can quickly turn dull, tarnished, or spotted. Harsh detergent strips away the polish, while high heat may warp them. A gentle hand wash using warm water and a mild cleaner keeps their natural lustre intact.

8. Cast-iron cookware A well-seasoned cast-iron skillet is every cook’s treasure — but a dishwasher can ruin it in minutes. The harsh detergent and soaking cycle can strip away its seasoning and cause rust. Instead, scrub it with hot water and coarse salt, dry it thoroughly, and rub a little oil on the surface to protect it.

9. Wooden utensils Wooden spoons, ladles, and spatulas can soak up water and swell inside the dishwasher, leading to cracks or mould growth. Hot water can also cause them to lose shape. Always hand-wash wooden utensils with warm, soapy water and dry them quickly to extend their life.