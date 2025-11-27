New to using MacBooks? Adjust these settings for a smoother start

Apple MacBooks stand out for their speed, battery efficiency, Liquid Retina displays, thermal performance, and comfortable trackpads. The M-series chips, including the recently introduced MacBook Pro M5, offer strong processing power, often surpassing Windows laptops in real-world performance.

However, several default macOS settings can feel unfamiliar or inconvenient, especially for users coming from Windows or older Mac models. These settings influence how the trackpad behaves, how files appear in Finder, and how the Dock organises apps, creating small but noticeable hurdles.

Fortunately, simple adjustments can make the device feel more intuitive. These 5 settings are among the most common pain points for new users, and modifying them can significantly improve the overall experience.

1. Adjust the scrolling direction MacBooks enable “Natural scrolling” by default. With this feature, scrolling gestures match the direction of movement on a touchscreen, swiping up moves the page up, and swiping down moves it down. Apple introduced this approach in 2011 to keep macOS gestures closer to the iPhone and iPad experience.

For users accustomed to Windows, this often feels reversed, since other systems scroll in the opposite direction. If switching your muscle memory feels difficult, you can change the setting. Go to System Settings > Trackpad > Scroll & Zoom and uncheck Natural scrolling. Your trackpad will now use the more traditional scroll direction.

2. Enable tap-to-click The MacBook trackpad supports haptic feedback, meaning it responds only when you press firmly. While the pressure-based click feels modern and precise, it can slow down actions that require frequent clicking, especially during editing or coding tasks.

Tap-to-click is disabled by default, but enabling it makes everyday navigation quicker.

Open System Settings > Trackpad, then under Point & Click, check Tap to click.

You can still use the deeper press for Force Click gestures while benefiting from a faster, lighter tap for normal clicks.

3. Organise the Dock The Dock at the bottom of the screen is useful for launching and managing apps, but a new MacBook includes several apps you may never open. It also displays suggested and recent apps, which adds visual clutter.

You can simplify this area by going to System Settings > Desktop & Dock and uncheck Show suggested and recent apps in Dock to remove the extra section. To speed up window minimisation, change Minimise windows using to Scale effect. You can remove apps by dragging them above the Dock until a Remove label appears, and pin frequently used apps from the Applications folder.

4. Update Finder settings for better visibility Finder hides useful details by default, including file paths, the Status Bar, and file extensions. This can make file management confusing, especially when handling multiple file types or working within nested folders.

To show more information, open Finder and select View > Show Path Bar and View > Show Status Bar. Then go to Finder > Settings > Advanced and check Show all filename extensions. In the same menu, you can also enable Keep folders on top and set searches to Search the Current Folder for more accurate results.

5. Change the desktop click behaviour macOS Sonoma introduced a feature that reveals the desktop when you click on the wallpaper. It shifts all open windows aside, which can be helpful for accessing desktop items quickly. However, it may interrupt tasks if triggered accidentally.

To adjust this, go to System Settings > Desktop & Dock, scroll to Desktop & Stage Manager, and change Click wallpaper to reveal desktop from Always to Only in Stage Manager.