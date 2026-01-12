New TV, bad picture? Here are 5 fixes that take under 5 minutes

A new TV should look better than the old one. Yet day one is when many of us see the opposite. Blacks look grey. Faces look either sunburnt or icy. The motion feels strange, like a daytime serial. It is annoying because it makes you doubt the purchase. In most cases, the panel is fine. It is the default setup that is meant to stand out in a brightly lit store. The fix is not a deep dive into menus. It is a handful of settings that usually sort things out in minutes.

1. Switch out of Standard or Vivid Start with Picture Mode. If you are on Standard, Dynamic, or Vivid, that is the problem half the time. Move to Filmmaker Mode if your TV has it. If not, movies or the cinema are the next best bet. The picture usually settles instantly, with calmer colours and less processing. If you only do one change, do this one.

2. Turn off motion smoothing If films look oddly smooth, motion processing is kicking in. Brands use different names, so scan the motion section for TruMotion, Auto Motion Plus, MotionFlow, Motion Clarity, or Picture Clarity, then set it to Off. You can always bring it back at a low level for sports later, but for movies and most series, off is the cleanest place to start.

3. Set colour temperature to Warm If faces look wrong, do not chase a dozen settings. Go straight to Colour Temperature or White Tone and pick Warm, Warm 1, or Warm 2. Avoid Cool Presets. Cool modes can look punchy on a showroom floor, but at home, they often push whites into blue and make skin tones look unnatural.

4. Turn Local Dimming up if you have an LCD or Mini LED TV This one is for LCD-based TVs, including QLED and Mini LED. If you have an OLED, skip it. Find Local Dimming and start at High. It usually deepens blacks and improves contrast in dark scenes quickly. If subtitles start glowing too much or you see obvious blooming around bright logos, drop it to Medium.

5. Switch off Eco settings and check your HDMI input mode Two quick checks that save a lot of frustration. First, turn off Eco, Power Saving, or Energy Saving. If your TV has an Ambient Light Sensor and brightness keeps shifting mid scene, turn that off too. Second, if you are using a set-top box, streaming stick, console, or laptop, check the HDMI port setting. Many TVs keep the port in a basic mode until you enable the higher bandwidth option. Look for HDMI Enhanced, Input Signal Plus, UHD Colour, Deep Colour, or Enhanced Format, and turn it on for the HDMI port you are using. If HDR has been looking washed out, this is often the reason. If the screen goes blank after switching it on, switch it back and try another HDMI port or cable.

Before you stop, do this 30-second cleanup If the picture still looks noisy or over-processed, try these quick fixes.

Turn down Sharpness since high levels add fake edges, switch Noise Reduction off for HD and 4K because it can soften real detail, and avoid setting Dynamic Contrast to High as it can hide shadow detail and blow out bright areas.