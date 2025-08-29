New WhatsApp update brings refined disappearing messages for better chat control

WhatsApp is preparing a new update for its disappearing messages feature, offering users more precise control over how long their messages remain visible. The feature is currently being tested in the Android beta version 2.25.24.18 on Google Play Store and introduces two new timer options beyond the current 24 hours, 7 days, and 90 days.

The disappearing messages function has long been a tool for users who want privacy and an uncluttered chat environment. With the new update, users will be able to select a 1-hour timer for short-lived conversations or a 12-hour timer for messages that remain relevant during the day.

What to expect from the new update? The 1-hour timer is designed for highly sensitive exchanges, such as confidential instructions or temporary information. Messages disappear one hour after delivery, giving users confidence that sensitive content will not remain accessible for long. WhatsApp plans to include warnings so users understand that messages may vanish before recipients have read them.

In contrast, the 12-hour timer provides a day-long solution for conversations that require some persistence but do not need to be permanent. This timer is particularly useful for coordinating events, planning tasks, or sharing information that is relevant for a specific portion of the day. Users can maintain a functional record of messages without letting chats accumulate unnecessarily.

These enhancements reflect WhatsApp’s commitment to giving users flexibility in managing conversations. By expanding timer options, the platform addresses varying communication needs, from fleeting interactions to conversations that remain active throughout the day. The company is exploring the possibility of adding more durations in future updates to further improve chat management.

Currently, the feature is available only in beta and is not accessible to all users. A broader rollout is expected in the coming weeks, allowing individuals to experience the enhanced disappearing message settings. The update aligns with WhatsApp’s goal of providing a secure, user-friendly messaging environment that balances convenience with privacy. The addition of 1-hour and 12-hour disappearing message timers gives users practical and effective tools for managing chat privacy. This update reinforces WhatsApp’s position as a messaging platform that prioritizes user control, convenience, and security in daily communication.