Newly married and starting fresh? These 5 appliances are worth every Rupee

Getting married is a major milestone in anyone's life. While it an exciting phase of life, it also comes with a long shopping list, especially if you are furnishing a new home. While it's tempting to buy every gadget on the market, the smartest approach is to invest in essential appliances that genuinely that make your everyday life easier. From preparing quick meals after a busy workday to keeping your home clean and organised with minimal effort, the right appliances can save both time and money while being usage for a relatively long time.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Panasonic SR-W18GH 660-Watt Automatic Warmer Electric Rice Cooker Gift Combo Pack (Gold, 1.8 Liters) View Details ₹4,495 Check Offers Bosch CosMixx Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder | German Engineering for Powerful & Ultra Fine Grinding | 4 Leak Proof Jars including Blender Jar | 22000 RPM Heavy Duty Motor | Overload Protection 【MG8714C4KI】 View Details ₹6,499 Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹750 x 6 months ₹4,495 Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT40H28U3THL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2026 Model) View Details ₹28,990 Check Offers IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL650MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey) View Details ₹16,990 Check Offers LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New star rated, Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6in1,VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter, AS-Q19YNZE1,White) View Details ₹47,499 Check Offers

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So, to help newly married couples get their home in order, we have curated a list of a handful of essential appliances that can make their daily routines smoother and easier. Whether it's a reliable refrigerator to keep groceries fresh, an automatic washing machine that cuts down laundry chores, or a versatile mixer grinder for making chutneys and curries these appliances deliver real value every single day. Here's our detailed list.

Top 5 appliances for newly married couples

This electric rice cooker is designed ideal for rice, pulao and biryanis. It takes away the time and labour needed for making fresh rotis. It gets an aluminium cooking pan that ensures even heat distribution for consistently cooked rice, while the one-touch operation makes it beginner-friendly. Once the rice is cooked, the cooker automatically switches to the Keep Warm mode, keeping food ready to serve for hours without additional effort. It also includes useful accessories such as an idli stand, steaming basket, measuring cup, and scoop, making it a versatile appliance for preparing rice, idlis, steamed vegetables, and other everyday meals.

Specifications Capacity 1.8L Features Automatic cooking, Automatic Keep Warm, Aluminium cooking pan, Stainless steel lid, Idli stand, Steaming basket, Measuring cup, Scoop Keep Warm Timer Up to 5 hours Wattage 600W Reasons to buy Versatile Value for money Easy to use Reason to avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the rice cooker to be of good quality and value for money, appreciating its ease of use for family cooking and its usefulness in the kitchen.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this device for its performance and versatility.

2. Bosch CosMixx Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder | German Engineering for Powerful & Ultra Fine Grinding | 4 Leak Proof Jars including Blender Jar | 22000 RPM Heavy Duty Motor | Overload Protection 【MG8714C4KI】 Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This 1000W mixer grinder is ideal for making chutney and curries, which makes it ideal for daily cooking needs of couples. It comes with four leak-proof jars, including a blender jar, making it suitable for everything from smoothies to wet and dry grinding. Its powerful 1000W ball-bearing motor spins at up to 22,500 RPM, while precision stainless steel blades deliver ultra-fine grinding for masalas, chutneys, and batters. Additional highlights include overload protection, concealed bush technology for hygienic operation, strong suction feet for stability, and a pulse function for better control over food texture.

This 1000W mixer grinder is ideal for making chutney and curries, which makes it ideal for daily cooking needs of couples. It comes with four leak-proof jars, including a blender jar, making it suitable for everything from smoothies to wet and dry grinding. Its powerful 1000W ball-bearing motor spins at up to 22,500 RPM, while precision stainless steel blades deliver ultra-fine grinding for masalas, chutneys, and batters. Additional highlights include overload protection, concealed bush technology for hygienic operation, strong suction feet for stability, and a pulse function for better control over food texture.

Specifications Capacity 1.5L Jars Included 4 jars Wattage 1000W Speed settings 3 speeds + pulse Reasons to buy Good build quality Reliable performance Leak-proof design Reason to avoid High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the food mixer reliable and appreciate its solid build. They find it excellent grinding performance, robust motor, and ability to produce smooth batters, fine spice powders, and creamy chutneys.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this device for its performance and durability.

This double door refrigerator is ideal for new couples as it gives them enough space to store fruits, vegetables and dairy items. It is also future proof. Its 2-in-1 Smart Convertible feature lets users convert the freezer into additional fridge space whenever required, making it ideal for small families. It gets a Digital Inverter Compressor that automatically adjusts cooling based on usage, delivering quieter operation, better energy efficiency, and long-lasting performance. Additional features include All Around Cooling, Power Cool, Power Freeze, toughened glass shelves, twist ice maker, and stabiliser-free operation.

Specifications Capacity 236L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor Special Features All Around Cooling, Power Cool, Power Freeze, Toughened Glass Shelves, Twist Ice Maker, Internal Display, Stabiliser-Free Operation, Recessed Handle, LED Lighting Reasons to buy Efficient and uniform cooling Flexible convertible design Quiet operation Reason to avoid No Wi-Fi or SmartThings connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the refrigerator to be of good quality and worth the money, with positive feedback about its storage capacity and size, particularly suitable for families of 2-2.5 people.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this device for its performance and flexibility.

This fully automatic washing machine is ideal for couples as it takes away the laundry load and is easy to use. It gets an intuitive LED control panel that makes selecting wash programs effortless, while the Crescent Moon stainless steel drum provides gentle yet effective fabric care. It is powered by AI, which optimises wash settings based on the load for improved cleaning efficiency. It also gets special technologies such as ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Triadic Pulsator, and DeepClean Technology that help detergent dissolve better, improve stain removal, and deliver thorough cleaning even in hard water.

Specifications Capacity 6.5 kg Energy Rating 5 Star (BEE) Compressor / Motor AI-Powered High-Efficiency Motor RPM 720 RPM Type of Drum Crescent Moon Stainless Steel Drum Special Features ActivMix Technology, Aqua Energie, AI Powered Wash, DeepClean Technology, Triadic Pulsator, Auto Tub Clean, Delay Start, Child Lock, Program Memory Backup, Soft Close Door, Smart Sense, High-Low Voltage Protection Reasons to buy Good quality Easy to use Quiet operation with stable performance Reason to avoid Spin speed of 720 RPM leaves clothes slightly damp

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality, easy to use, and consider it a complete value for money. They appreciate the machine's strong cleaning performance, user-friendly controls, and premium build quality. Many praise ActivMix and Aqua Energie technologies for improving detergent dissolution and wash results, particularly in hard water conditions.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this device for its performance and ease of use.

An energy efficient split AC is one of the best long-term investments that a new couple can make for comfort, especially in India's hot and humid weather. It is powered by LG's Dual Inverter Compressor, which adjusts cooling output to deliver faster cooling, quieter operation, and improved energy efficiency. Its AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling technology automatically optimises cooling capacity based on room conditions, while VIRAAT Mode provides rapid cooling during extreme summers. Additional features include HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Ocean Black Fin+, Auto Clean+, and LG ThinQ Wi-Fi connectivity make it a feature-rich option for year-round comfort.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star Compressor Dual Inverter Compressor Inverter Feature AI Convertible 6-in-1 Dual Inverter Technology Maximum Temperature Threshold Up to 55°C Special Features AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, VIRAAT Mode, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Ocean Black Fin+, Auto Clean+, LG ThinQ Wi-Fi, Diet Mode+, Stabiliser-Free Operation, Low Gas Detection Reasons to buy Fast and powerful coolingEasy to use Dual Inverter Compressor operates quietly Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air conditioner's quality excellent. They praise its efficiency and good air flow flexibility offered by the AI Convertible cooling modes.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this device for its cooling performance and quiet operations.

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of home appliances including top of the line refrigerators and washing machines, robotic vacuum cleaner, rice cookers, mixer grinders and more. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of home appliances across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their core technologies and factors that impact their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.