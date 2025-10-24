Next big thing in footwear? Nike debuts tech that could boost every step for athletes and strollers

Strap in, Nike’s latest project could power up your walk like a subtle e-bike for your feet. The global sports brand is stepping well beyond performance shoes for athletes, debuting “Project Amplify” - a powered footwear system for everyday movement. Forget training for marathons; this technology is about helping commuters, city strollers, and habitual walkers tackle their routine with a dash less effort.

What’s Project Amplify? Nike’s powered shoe, developed with Massachusetts robotics firm Dephy, features a motorised ankle brace combined with a belt and battery, all slotted into a surprisingly slender form factor. The tech targets those moving at a brisk but very human pace, making it relevant to office-goers racing for the metro, or busy parents clocking groceries between appointments. Initial testing on hundreds of users shows the brace quietly lightens the load and offers a gentle nudge with every step rather than an outright boost.

Rather than flashy speed or bionic stunts, Project Amplify is about bringing smart assistance to daily walks. The motor delivers power for only part of the stride, aiming to make each journey smoother without taking away the workout effect that most step trackers worship. The company claims comfort, minimal weight, and genuine urban usability, not just a lab-bound prototype. The device reportedly runs on a compact battery, and maintains a low profile during city walks, gym runs, and quick errands.

