Next big thing in Indian kitchens: 5 kitchen appliances you need this winter

When the winter chill drifts in, it’s normal to want your kitchen to become a sanctuary of warmth and comfort. After all, there’s hot chai, samosa, and something inviting about bringing old recipes to life again. Every new season you might find yourself with a new itch to explore new kitchen gadgets that have a major role to play in simplifying your life. Looking beyond the usual, here are five kitchen appliances you likely haven’t already added to your shelves but you should as they might just transform your winter routine.

Air Fryer with multi-cook functions For most, winter snacks mean samosas, roasted peanuts, or evening pakoras. The air fryer of 2025 is a whole new beast with multi-functionality that lets you bake, grill, and even dehydrate for creative twists on guilt-free snacks. Sweet potato chips, tandoori mushrooms, or masala corn can be whipped up in minutes. And the best part? It uses virtually no oil. And preset recipes built for kitchens make experimenting all the more rewarding.

Smart Oven The standard microwave has its place but a smart oven invites you to do much more. You could be craving a roasted delicacy, cheesy winter bakes, or a fluffy naan, these ovens deliver restaurant-grade results at home. App-enabled controls and chef-inspired presets are great for maintaining consistent taste without fussing over manual timings. It’s the sort of appliance that quietly raises your culinary game. And that’s why we recommend these for someone who likes ambitious winter menus .

Cold-Press Juicer A winter wellness kick ought to begin with nutrition, right? After all, there’s so much to choose from - seasonal spinach, carrots, and citrus on hand. A cold-press juicer works slowly by squeezing out every drop while preserving vitamins and antioxidants often lost in regular juicing. Unlike the usual plastic jug models, these updated juicers run quietly and look smart on the countertop. These beasts are ready to keep up with your daily detox blends or warming ginger shots.

Steriliser Drawer Staying safe matters, even more when cold and flu make the rounds. Steriliser drawers or UV steriliser cabinets are already popular in high-tech restaurants and are now entering homes. By using UV technology, they disinfect utensils, cutlery, and even certain foods. And that extra warmth feature will keep your food (like roti) warm until everyone sits down to eat. Amazing, right?

Robotic Stir-Fry Device or Automatic Cooker If you’ve ever wished your sabzi or paneer could cook itself so you could enjoy a few extra minutes with family, this might be your answer. Automated stir-fry gadgets can do a lot - managing precise heating and mixing for classic Indian dishes. What can you expect? Sabzis, curries, or sweets without the need for endless stirring. These handy machines will essentially free you from the stove so you can be part of every conversation at home.