Next gen QRED TVs are tipped to bring higher brightness and more vivid colours than today’s QLED models

If you thought quantum dots were the endgame for TV picture quality, there is already a new science project lining up to replace them. At the SID-MEC conference in Germany, researchers spent a good amount of time talking about “quantum rods” and how they might push TVs towards brighter HDR, richer colours and noticeably lower power use in the coming years. Jan Niehaus from Fraunhofer IAP-CAN, who has been working on quantum materials for a long time, shared one of the most concrete updates so far. The core idea is fairly easy to visualise. Instead of tiny spheres like the quantum dots we see in QLED TVs today, quantum rods are stretched out at the nanoscale. Because of that shape, they can be lined up in one direction inside a display layer.

Once these quantum rods are lined up, things change. The light does not spread in all directions anymore. More of it goes exactly where the screen needs it. So a TV can look just as bright, or even brighter, while using less power from the backlight. TV brands want stronger HDR without high energy use, so this is important.

Niehaus and his team are already testing this in the lab. They have put a full layer of quantum rods onto a sample surface and it stayed stable even at high temperatures. It is not a real TV yet, but it shows that the material can handle the heat and stress of actual display production.

The harder question is where quantum rods even fit in a market that already has too many labels. One path is the safe one. TV brands could treat QRs as a better version of the quantum dot layers they are already using in QLED style LCDs. The LCD stack and backlight stay in place, but the colour conversion film switches to aligned rods. If that works at scale, you get brighter highlights, stronger HDR and lower power use without tearing up factories.

The more interesting idea is still some time away. For years, TV companies have talked about screens where quantum dots make their own light. Different brands use names like QLED, EL QD, QED or QE, but they all point to the same thing. There is no separate backlight. Each pixel lights up on its own. In that kind of panel, lined up quantum rods could give each pixel more light for the same power. That helps with heat, picture stability and how long the screen lasts.

The naming part is already a mess. People still mix up QLED, OLED, mini LED and micro LED when they look at TV shelves. Researchers at the event also said there is no clear name yet for the next generation of quantum dot screens. If quantum rods make it into real products, you can expect one more label on TV boxes long before everyone agrees on what to call it.

Right now, quantum rods are still a lab story. Teams are testing how evenly they can coat large panels, how the material changes over time and how it behaves when a screen is left on for long hours. These are not exciting questions to read about, but they decide if this tech can move from a small sample in the lab to a full size TV.