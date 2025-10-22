Next Xbox console promises premium and high-end gaming experience

The upcoming Xbox console is going to be “very premium” and a “high-end curated experience,” according to Xbox President Sarah Bond. During a recent interview with Mashable, Bond emphasised that while it is very early to reveal the specifics, the upcoming console promises to deliver a significant technological leap and a distinct gaming experience. She hinted that gamers can see the early signs of that vision in the recently launched Asus ROG Xbox Ally handheld device.

The next Xbox console will likely build on the idea of blending the console and PC gaming ecosystems. This is inspired by the Xbox Ally handheld, which runs a Windows-based interface allowing access to multiple digital stores beyond just the Xbox stores, including Steam and the Epic Games Store.

This offers a more flexible and open gaming environment. Bond's comments align with prior Xbox leadership statements that the company is moving towards dedicated devices optimised for gaming but with broader software flexibility. This model emphasises a curated user experience, carefully selected games and features tailored for performance and enjoyment.

According to some rumours, the next generation of the Xbox console will offer a Windows-like experience alongside the familiar Xbox console. Another rumour suggests that the console will feature game stores other than just the Xbox Game Store to offer a sense of liberty to buy and download games from other stores.

Despite previous struggles with the Xbox Series X and S sales compared to the PlayStation 5, Microsoft aims to position the Xbox as a premium gaming product in the market. The next console might see a price jump to offer high-end hardware and software features.

Xbox intends to regain consumers’ trust after the recent price increases, not only for the hardware but also for subscription services like Xbox Game Pass. Ensuring a “curated experience” could mean focusing on quality, exclusive content and seamless integration across platforms to attract and maintain gamers. With the integration of advanced technologies and a multi-device Xbox ecosystem, the next Xbox generation is poised for a bold, premium step forward in gaming hardware and software innovation.