Next-gen smart rings are getting smarter, but can they really replace fitness bands and smartwatches?

Smart rings have spent many years on the sidelines of wearable technology, mostly appealing to early adopters who didn’t mind a few limitations. But in 2025 the picture is changing. Brands such as Oura, Ultrahuman, and Samsung have all brought out models that promise more than tracking sleep or daily steps. This is a whole new batch of wearable devices which aims to compete directly with fitness bands and smartwatches by adding more sensors and working better with daily routines.

People like smart rings because they are simple. A ring stays on your finger without flashing alerts or feeling heavy. You still get heart rate, activity, and sleep tracking, but no constant screens or reminders. For many, that feels easier to live with.

New models add more features Recent launches have also moved the technology forward. The Ultrahuman Ring Air and Samsung’s Galaxy Ring stand out among this year’s releases. Both feature more precise sensors, longer lasting batteries, and ways to sync data with health apps. Samsung plans to connect its ring to SmartThings and Samsung Health, so all information can be pulled into one place. It’s an early sign that rings may soon work alongside other devices in the home.

Where do smart rings still fall short? Smart rings still have some downsides. The biggest one is not having a screen. Some users like to see fewer alerts, while others want to see step counts, heart rate, reminders quickly. If you need to control music or read messages, a smart ring feels limited next to a smartwatch.

In smart rings, battery life is one area where they often do well. Without screens to drain power, many last several days before needing a charge. For those people who track sleep, that matters. You don’t have to think about plugging in a device every night or swapping it out in the morning. A ring can stay on around the clock and keep recording data without gaps.

Apart from that, accuracy has improved too. During activities like walking or gentle workout most new smart rings track heart rate and movement consistently. But if you are doing intense workout and sports activity with quick hands movements then reading can be less accurate in that case. Fitness bands and watches still work better here because they have more sensors touching the skin.

Brands are expanding what rings can do Today, brands are also testing new features. Oura has started working with fitness apps to make syncing easier and better. Ultrahuman is adding metabolic tracking, so you can see how daily routines affect glucose levels. Samsung is expected to tie its ring into a wider group of connected products. These steps show that smart rings are quickly moving past the phase of being a curiosity.

Smart rings: In between fitness trackers and smartwatches For now, smart rings are in between two categories. They do more than basic fitness trackers but less than smartwatches. They do not replace the tools and feedback of a smartwatch or a fitness band. But they do give a way to track your health without wearing something that needs attention all the time. When sensors and software improve together, smart rings can measure things that only wrist devices could do before. Over time, this makes rings more competitive, and the difference between smart rings and other wearable devices will likely shrink.