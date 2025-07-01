Next-gen wearables for women: Health, safety and productivity features to watch

Women-focused wearables have moved far beyond basic fitness bands. In 2025, Indian and global brands are building devices tailored for real-world needs, tracking reproductive health, boosting safety on commutes, and helping women manage productivity on the go. The shift is personal, practical, and long overdue.

Health and wellness: Beyond basic tracking Devices like the Ultrahuman Ring AIR and Peri AI Health Tracker now offer menstrual tracking, perimenopause insights, ovulation predictions, and mood-based activity guidance.

Indian brands are stepping up too. Noise Luna Ring 2.0 combines skin temperature monitoring with AI-driven period prediction. Garmin Lily 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch6 deliver sleep coaching, continuous heart rate tracking, hydration alerts, and stress management tools.

With AI analytics, these wearables tailor recommendations for fertility planning, chronic conditions, and energy management. This makes them especially useful for women in remote areas or with limited access to healthcare support.

Safety and security: Smart protection on the go Brands like Leaf Wearables (SAFER) and Invisawear offer stylish pendants and bracelets that double as SOS alarms that are triggered with discreet gestures.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring, expected to launch in India soon, integrates biometric tracking with fall detection and emergency alert systems for any kind of mis-haps that might occur in day to day lives.

VOSAP SafeRing includes real-time location sharing and works well in low-network areas, ideal for rural or late-night commuters. Air quality and temperature sensors in devices like the Bellabeat Ivy provide proactive safety cues, especially in harsh climates.

Productivity and lifestyle: Smarter, more connected living NeoSapien’s AI Pendant offers real-time transcription for meetings, reminders, and summaries synced with calendars, making it ideal for working professionals.

Smart rings from BoAt Lunar Connect and Oura allow gesture-based phone control, while Noise i1 Smart Glasses connect to voice assistants for hands-free tasks.

Eco-conscious wearables like Upbrace UV Band and PosturePal Smart Strap track posture and sun exposure. Many are made from recycled materials and feature customisable designs for daily wear comfort.

Indian innovation edge India’s wearable market is expanding fast, with companies like Ultrahuman, Noise, and GOQii leading in women-specific health and lifestyle features.

Collaborations with health researchers are helping normalise menstrual and menopause tracking. Entry-level devices like GOQii Vital 4.0 bring advanced health features to budget-conscious users, boosting adoption across metros and small towns.