Next-gen Xbox with Windows: PS exclusives, features, price, timeline

Microsoft is building a new Xbox that feels like a console on the couch and like a Windows PC when you need it. You start on the familiar Xbox home screen with your controller and library. Want Steam or another PC store unlock Windows and carry on. One box under the TV means less juggling and more choice.

Windows Central reports that Microsoft is already trialling the approach on the ASUS ROG Ally as a preview of what the living room device could feel like. The next machine is expected to boot into a TV friendly Xbox layer that sits over full Windows. That design keeps the console flow but lets you open PC launchers such as Steam Epic Battle.net and Riot. It also puts PlayStation’s PC releases like God of War, Ghost of Tsushima and Spider Man beside Blizzard staples like World of Warcraft.

The console side stays intact. Microsoft plans to support the full Xbox Series X and Series S catalogue plus backward compatible titles from the original Xbox Xbox 360 and Xbox One. The interface and Quick Resume remain. Developers can ship native versions for the new hardware or lean on Smart Delivery and Xbox Play Anywhere so saves and purchases carry across devices.

Hardware is in development with AMD. Xbox president Sarah Bond said we have our next gen hardware in development. We have been prototyping and designing and we have a partnership with AMD around it. Engineering work focuses on the rough edges people feel when PC gaming on a TV less shader stutter lower system overhead quicker starts steadier frames. AI tools for upscaling and frame generation are part of the effort.

Microsoft is also tuning Windows for televisions and controllers so it feels simple to use from the sofa. Stay in the Xbox layer for quick play, switch to Windows for mod tools or PC only games then return to the dashboard with a button press.

The business side is still being shaped. Microsoft is evaluating how Game Pass and PC Game Pass should work on a Windows based console and whether online multiplayer should sit behind a fee. For developers a twelve percent revenue share on the Microsoft Store could be a draw compared to higher cuts elsewhere.

Timing points to around 2027. Pricing is expected to be premium yet likely below an equivalent self built PC given scale and no separate Windows licence. Some industry chatter suggests a four figure tag but details remain speculative.