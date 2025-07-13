Nintendo Switch 2 prices drop sharply in India weeks after launch: What you pay now

The Nintendo Switch 2 has not been officially launched in India, but in parallel, retailers have imported it into the Indian market. At launch, sellers were demanding prices as high as ₹70,000 to ₹80,000, depending on the bundle. However, in the weeks since its international release, these prices have dropped significantly. In fact, the console is now available for almost ₹20,000 less than its initial grey market price.

Here, we tell you how much the console is selling for on online platforms like Amazon, and what you can expect to pay for it. Read on.

A glance at online listings reveals the significant price drop For instance, the standard version of the console, which was previously selling for as much as ₹75,999 on Amazon India, can now be found for around ₹49,999 on the platform. This marks a substantial price difference of approximately ₹25,000, which is a 35% decrease.

This means that consumers who waited a few weeks to purchase the console will spend considerably less.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle has come down in price, too, and is currently available for approximately ₹56,999 from some sellers. This is a big reduction from the initial inflated prices and is much lower than what some early buyers paid for the standard console alone.

Note: Do note that Nintendo does not offer any warranty on these imported units, as the console has not yet been launched in India.

What do you pay in the US? The Nintendo Switch 2 retails for $449 in the United States, which equates to roughly ₹37,000 to ₹40,000. So, it is unlikely that Indian prices will match this due to import costs and seller margins. It is also worth keeping in mind that the original Nintendo Switch OLED model still retails for ₹25,000 to ₹26,000 in India.

Regarding games, prices vary depending on the title. Currently, you can expect to pay anywhere between ₹4,000 and ₹7,000. For example, Hogwarts Legacy is selling for ₹3,999, while a Nintendo exclusive such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Switch 2 is priced at a steep ₹6,999.