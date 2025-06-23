Nintendo Switch 2, Steam Deck or something else? How to pick the right handheld console

Portable gaming consoles are on the rise, bringing high-end gaming experiences wherever you go. If you’re caught up in the hype and thinking about getting one, there are a few things you should keep in mind, like size, display, game library and more. Here’s a quick guide to help you pick the best one for your needs.

Portability The whole point of a gaming handheld is to carry it with you in your backpack and play on the go. Some handheld consoles are light and small enough to carry without a backpack, like a Nintendo Switch, which is slightly heavier than modern flagship smartphones. But in that case, you are losing performance and features that you get on a handheld PC like the ROG Ally.

Display Remember when we used to play games on a 2.6-inch display of a Game Boy? The standards have been raised, and now we have handhelds with displays ranging from 5.5 inches to 8.8 inches. We also have features like OLED panels and high refresh rates to get the best gaming experience. So, pick the display size that suits you best, but keep in mind that a bigger display means a bigger device.

Games Library This is the part where things get interesting because some devices, like the Nintendo Switch, have exclusive titles like Zelda, Mario Kart, and more. Handheld gaming PCs like the ROG Ally or Steam Deck open doors to a large library of PC games.

One more thing: if you like old-school games, you can play them using emulators on handheld gaming PCs. Now, to make a choice, create a quick list of games that you want to play and see which handheld console supports the majority of those games.

Performance and Battery Life Always look for a console with a better processor, enough RAM, and a large storage capacity to carry a lot of games. This increases overall performance and promises smooth gameplay, but this all comes at a cost: battery life.

If you are away from a charger, then pick the console that offers several hours of gameplay on a single charge. Consoles like the Nintendo Switch are optimised to offer longer battery life. Other handhelds like the ROG Ally let you tweak the game settings to balance the performance for more battery life.