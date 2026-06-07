No drilling allowed in your rental apartment? Here's why a portable AC or a cooler can be your saviour

Living in a rented apartment during summer comes with its own set of challenges. As temperatures soar, most people start looking for cooling solutions that can make their homes comfortable. However, renters often face an additional hurdle: installing a split air conditioner is not always possible. Many landlords do not allow drilling into walls, some apartment societies restrict modifications to the property, and certain homes simply do not have the right window configuration for a traditional window AC.

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That leaves tenants searching for alternatives that can provide relief from the heat without requiring permanent installation. Two options usually stand out: portable air conditioners and air coolers. Both can be moved from one room to another, both are considered rental-friendly, and neither requires structural changes to the apartment. However, they differ significantly in terms of cooling performance, electricity consumption, maintenance requirements, and suitability for different climates.

Before spending your money, it is important to understand where each appliance performs best and which one is likely to fit your lifestyle as a renter.

Portable AC vs air cooler: Quick comparison

Feature Portable AC Air Cooler Cooling technology Compressor-based refrigeration Evaporative cooling using water Cooling performance Can significantly lower room temperature Creates a cooler airflow but does not cool the room like an AC Best climate Humid and coastal regions Hot and dry regions Ventilation requirement Requires exhaust hose through a window Requires open windows or doors for airflow Power consumption High Low Water requirement Condensation drainage only Frequent water refilling Installation Window hose setup required Plug-and-play Portability Portable but needs window access Highly portable Running cost Higher electricity bills Lower operating cost Suitable for renters Yes Yes

Understanding how each appliance cools your room Air coolers cool through evaporation, not refrigeration Air coolers rely on a simple natural process called evaporative cooling. Water is circulated through cooling pads, and a fan pushes hot outdoor air through these pads. As the water evaporates, the outgoing air feels cooler and more refreshing.

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This method works surprisingly well in dry climates where the air has low humidity. In cities that experience dry summer heat, a cooler can make a noticeable difference in comfort levels while consuming very little electricity.

However, many renters overlook one important detail. Air coolers need proper ventilation to work effectively. The room cannot remain completely sealed because moisture needs a way to escape. If windows and doors remain shut for long periods, the room may start feeling humid rather than comfortable.

Best air coolers to buy

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The Crompton Ozone Neo 95L is a good choice for medium to large rooms that require extended cooling during summer. Its large 95-litre tank reduces frequent refilling, while high-density honeycomb pads help retain cooling for longer.

The Everlast pump is designed to handle hard-water conditions, and the 4-way air deflection helps distribute cool air more evenly across the room.

Specifications Capacity 95 Litres Power Consumption 190W Air Delivery 1648 CFM Recommended Coverage Up to 260 sq. ft. Cooling Pads High-Density Honeycomb Reason to buy Large tank for longer cooling duration Durable Everlast pump suitable for hard-water areas Reason to avoid Occupies more floor space than compact coolers Lacks remote control functionality

Who should buy this cooler? Homeowners looking for a large-capacity desert cooler for medium-sized rooms with long cooling hours and minimal refill requirements.

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The Bajaj DMH 90 Neo is built for large rooms and delivers powerful airflow with its 90-foot air throw and Turbo Fan technology. Its 90-litre tank supports long cooling hours, while the anti-bacterial Hexacool honeycomb pads help provide cleaner and fresher air. Features like an ice chamber, 4-way air deflection, and three-speed control make it a practical choice for peak summer cooling.

Specifications Capacity 90 Litres Air Throw 90 Feet Air Flow 5600 CMH Recommended Coverage Up to 650 sq. ft. Cooling Pads Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Honeycomb Reason to buy Powerful airflow suitable for large rooms Ice chamber enhances cooling during extreme heat Reason to avoid Heavy design may be difficult to move frequently Higher power consumption than smaller personal coolers

Who should buy this cooler? Families with large living rooms or halls who need strong air circulation, long cooling hours, and enhanced summer performance.

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The Crompton Ozone 45L is designed for small to medium-sized rooms and offers a balance of cooling performance and convenience. Its high-density honeycomb pads help retain cooling for longer, while the auto-fill feature reduces the hassle of frequent refilling.

The built-in ice chamber, 4-way air deflection, and Everlast pump make it a practical option for everyday summer use.

Specifications Capacity 45 Litres Air Delivery 1177 CFM Recommended Coverage Up to 190 sq. ft. Cooling Pads High-Density Honeycomb Warranty 3 Years Reason to buy Compact design suitable for bedrooms and home offices Auto-fill feature adds convenience during long usage Reason to avoid Not ideal for large rooms or open spaces Airflow is lower than desert coolers with larger tanks

Who should buy this cooler? People looking for an affordable personal cooler for bedrooms, study rooms, or work-from-home setups with moderate cooling needs.

Portable ACs deliver true air-conditioning performance Portable air conditioners use the same cooling principle found in traditional air conditioners. They contain a compressor and refrigerant that actively remove heat from indoor air and release cooled air back into the room.

Unlike coolers, portable ACs are capable of lowering the actual room temperature. They also continue performing even when outdoor humidity levels are high.

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The trade-off is that all the heat removed from the room must be expelled outdoors. This is why portable ACs come with an exhaust hose that needs to be connected to a nearby window.

For renters who want AC-like cooling without wall drilling, portable ACs often become the closest alternative to a split AC.

Best portable ACs to buy

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The TwoPone Portable AC Cover is designed to protect portable air conditioners from dust, moisture, sunlight, and dirt when not in use. Made from waterproof Oxford fabric, it features a drawstring bottom for a secure fit, reinforced handles for easy installation, and a side pocket to store the remote. It is suitable for several popular portable AC brands and helps extend appliance life during storage.

Specifications Material Waterproof Oxford Fabric Dimensions 21 x 18 x 32 Inches Closure Type Drawstring Water Resistance Waterproof Storage Feature Side Pocket for Remote Reason to buy Waterproof construction protects against dust and moisture Side pocket keeps the remote control easily accessible Reason to avoid Compatible only with specific portable AC sizes Premium pricing compared to basic dust covers

Who should buy this AC cover? Portable AC owners looking for long-term protection against dust, moisture, sunlight, and storage-related wear during the off-season.

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The Voltas 241 CZMM is a 2-ton split AC designed for large rooms that require strong and consistent cooling. It comes with multiple cooling modes for flexible performance based on occupancy and weather conditions.

Features like Turbo Mode, Dehumidifier, Anti-Dust Filter with Antimicrobial Protection, Sleep Mode, and Self-Diagnosis enhance convenience, comfort, and maintenance. The slimline design also makes it suitable for modern homes.

Specifications Capacity 2 Ton Refrigerant R-32 Cooling Modes Adjustable Cooling Capacity Filter Type Anti-Dust Filter with Antimicrobial Protection Special Features Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode, Dehumidifier, Auto Restart Reason to buy Suitable for large rooms with high cooling requirements Includes multiple comfort and maintenance features Reason to avoid Higher upfront cost than smaller-capacity ACs Energy rating and annual power consumption details not specified

Who should buy this AC? Homeowners with large bedrooms or living rooms who need powerful cooling, flexible operation modes, and convenient maintenance features.

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The Feculs Portable Air Conditioner is a compact cooling appliance designed for personal and medium-sized room use. It features a 3-gallon water tank, adjustable speed settings, digital controls, remote operation, and a timer function.

Its portable design and lightweight build make it easy to move between rooms, while child-lock functionality adds an extra layer of safety for households with children.

Specifications Capacity 3 Gallons Coverage Area Up to 520 sq. ft. Controls Touch & Remote Control Weight 4.4 kg Special Features Child Lock, Timer, Digital Display Reason to buy Lightweight and easy to move around Remote control and digital display improve convenience Reason to avoid Limited product details on cooling performance Mixed customer ratings may concern some buyers

Who should buy this cooler?

Users seeking a portable cooling solution with remote controls, safety features, and easy mobility for personal or occasional use.

Your local climate can make the decision easier One of the biggest mistakes buyers make is choosing a cooling appliance based only on price.

Air coolers perform best in dry regions If you live in places that experience dry summer conditions, an air cooler can be extremely effective. The dry air allows water to evaporate quickly, creating a stronger cooling effect.

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The added moisture can also make indoor air feel less harsh on the skin and eyes during extremely dry weather.

Portable ACs are better suited for humid cities In coastal and humid regions, air coolers often struggle to deliver meaningful cooling. Because the air already contains a high amount of moisture, evaporation becomes less effective.

A portable AC does not face this limitation. In fact, it removes moisture from indoor air while cooling the room. This dehumidification effect can make a room feel significantly more comfortable during sticky summer evenings and monsoon months.

The electricity bill difference can be significant For many renters, monthly operating costs are just as important as the purchase price. Air coolers are among the most economical cooling appliances

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Most household air coolers consume a fraction of the electricity used by air conditioners. Even with several hours of daily use, the impact on monthly electricity bills generally remains manageable.

This makes coolers particularly attractive for students, young professionals, and families looking for affordable cooling.

Portable ACs consume considerably more power Portable ACs offer stronger cooling, but that performance comes at a cost. The compressor inside the unit requires substantially more electricity than a cooler.

Another factor affecting efficiency is the appliance design itself. Since the compressor sits inside the room, the machine has to work harder to overcome some of the heat generated during operation.

For renters on a strict budget, the higher power consumption can become an important consideration.

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Which one is easier to live with every day? Air coolers require regular water refilling The biggest responsibility with an air cooler is managing the water tank. Depending on tank capacity and weather conditions, the unit may need refilling every day during peak summer months. If the cooler is placed in a bedroom or living room away from a water source, carrying buckets back and forth can become part of your daily routine.

Regular cleaning is also necessary to prevent unpleasant odours and maintain hygiene.

Portable ACs require occasional drainage Portable ACs remove moisture from the air while cooling. Many newer models automatically evaporate most of this water through the exhaust system.

However, during particularly humid periods, some water may collect inside the unit. In such situations, the tank needs to be emptied or connected to a continuous drainage setup.

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While the maintenance is less frequent than water refilling, it is still something renters should be aware of before purchasing.

Installation matters when you're renting Air coolers are virtually hassle-free An air cooler is arguably the simplest cooling appliance to set up. Once unboxed, it only requires water and a power socket. There are no hoses, no window kits, and no installation appointments to schedule.

Portable ACs need a suitable window nearby Although portable ACs do not require drilling, they are not completely installation-free.

The exhaust hose must be connected to a window opening using the supplied window kit. This setup is temporary and renter-friendly, but it does mean the appliance has to remain near that window.

For apartments with unconventional window designs, additional accessories may be required.

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Which one should renters choose: Portable ACs or air coolers Choose an air cooler if: You live in a dry climate where evaporative cooling works effectively.

Keeping electricity bills low is a top priority.

You have good cross-ventilation in your apartment.

You want a lightweight appliance that is easy to move during your next house shift. Choose a portable AC if: You live in a humid city where coolers struggle to perform.

You want genuine air-conditioning performance rather than just cooler airflow.

You prefer sleeping with doors and windows closed.

You are comfortable paying higher electricity bills for stronger and more consistent cooling. For renters dealing with strict landlords and no-drilling policies, both appliances can provide relief from the summer heat. The better choice ultimately depends on your local weather, budget, and expectations from the cooling experience. A cooler can be an economical companion in dry conditions, while a portable AC can offer near-AC comfort without requiring permanent installation.

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The Research and Expertise I’ve been covering consumer technology and home appliances for several years and have closely tracked how air conditioners have evolved in Indian homes, from basic fixed-speed ACs to modern inverter models with AI cooling, smart connectivity, convertible modes, and energy-saving technologies.

For this guide, I researched multiple window ACs and split ACs across different budgets, tonnage options, and feature categories from brands like LG, Samsung, Voltas, Daikin, Blue Star, Lloyd, Panasonic and more.

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I compared factors such as cooling performance, inverter compressor efficiency, noise levels, airflow throw, energy ratings, installation requirements, maintenance costs, smart features, and real-world usability in Indian weather conditions. I also analysed buyer reviews, long-term user feedback, and service experiences to understand durability, after-sales support, electricity consumption, and everyday practicality. Like all HT journalists, my recommendations and insights are based entirely on independent research, category expertise, and consumer relevance.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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