No more dull parties: Best speakers that instantly boost the vibe, top picks from

A successful house party isn’t just about great food and a good playlist, it’s about the sound and how it syncs with the lights to create a perfect club-like atmosphere at home. While the food and the lights play an important role in creating an unforgettable environment, it’s the booming bass sound and the clear acoustics that bring everything and everyone together for a great time. The only way to get a powerful sound perfect for a party is through the right speakers.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Small Powerful for Outdoor Parties, Up to 12H Runtime, IP67 Waterproof and Dustproof, Twilight Blue View Details ₹14,490 CHECK DETAILS Marshall Emberton II 20 W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker (Black & Brass) View Details ₹14,999 CHECK DETAILS Sonos Era 100 | Smart Speaker with WiFi, Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa - White View Details ₹22,999 CHECK DETAILS JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) View Details ₹8,999 CHECK DETAILS LG XBOOM RNC5 Party Speaker, Multi Color Lighting, Karaoke Feature, 1 Mic + 1 Guitar Input, Wireless Party Link, USB, Bluetooth Connection, XBOOM App View Details ₹22,490 CHECK DETAILS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Modern party speakers not only offer loud music, but they also come with advanced audio technologies that make sound clear and sharp, which in turn lets you enjoy every note and every beat. What’s more? They also come with features like LED lights, karaoke mics and Bluetooth connectivity, which makes them perfect for both indoor and outdoor gatherings. So, if you have been looking for ways to up your party game and buy a speaker for your party nights, we have curated the perfect list of party speakers for you. These speakers offer clear sound along with multiple connectivity options and a long battery making them perfect for your home.

Best speakers for home parties on Amazon right now

The Bose SoundLink Flex features a compact yet rugged design. It has a Blue-coloured aluminum body coated with a silicone-coated outer shell that makes it ideal for outdoor parties. It delivers rich, balanced audio using a custom transducer and it comes with PositionIQ technology, which optimises sound in any orientation. Coming to features, it offers IP67 waterproof and dustproof coating, which makes it suitable to be used near water. It comes with a 3200mAh battery that provides up to 12 hours of runtime and it has Bluetooth for connectivity. It has received 4.7 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Power Output 7.5W Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C charging Sound Technologies Adjustable EQ, twin pairing mode, PositionIQ technology & Party Mode Waterproofing IP67 Battery 3200mAh battery Audio Hardware 50.8mm dynamic drives Reasons to buy Excellent sound clarity with punchy bass for its size Durable and travel-friendly design Strong waterproofing Reason to avoid Audio quality can drop slightly at very high volumes No 3.5mm jack

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers have praised its balanced sound and premium build quality. They also like its waterproofing. However, some users say that its design attracts dust and fingerprints.

Why should you choose this product? You should choose this speaker for its rich and immersive sound and its premium design.

2. Marshall Emberton II 20 W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker (Black & Brass) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This speaker comes with a compact design with a silicone exterior and metal grille. It comes in a Black coloured body with golden highlights, which make it perfect for those sufi night jams at home. It offers a 20W sound output with True Stereophonic 360-degree sound for an immersive listening experience. It has Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity and it comes with IPX7 waterproofing. It comes with a Li-polymer battery that delivers a runtime of 30 hours on a single charge. It has received 4.7 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Power Output 20W Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 Sound Technologies True Stereophonic 360-degree sound Waterproofing IPX7 water-resistance Battery Up to 30 hours playback, USB-C charging Audio Hardware 51mm dynamic drivers Reasons to buy Well-balanced and clear sound Premium design Reason to avoid No built-in microphone for calls

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its premium design and sound quality. They also appreciate its durability. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this speaker for its premium and portable design and sound quality.

The Sonos Era 100 features a sleek, compact cylindrical design built for modern homes with minimalistic aesthetics. While its white coloured body attracts dust, it also gives it a premium appeal. It has that smart speaker charm that we have forgotten in recent time, which means you get touch-based buttons to control the track and invoke the voice assistant on top and physical buttons to control the microphone and Bluetooth on the side. On the feature front, it has dual angled tweeters and a mid-woofer powered by three Class-D amplifiers for detailed stereo sound and deep bass. And on the connectivity front, it has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and support for Apple AirPlay. It also comes with Trueplay tuning technology, which adapts audio based on your room. It has received 4.5 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, Apple AirPlay 2 Sound Technologies Trueplay tuning, stereo separation via dual tweeters, EQ control via app Waterproofing Humidity-resistant design Battery Wired design Audio Hardware Dual tweeters + mid-woofer, three Class-D amplifier Reasons to buy Excellent stereo sound with deep bass Clear sound Connectivity Reason to avoid Lacks portability Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its rich sound. They also appreciate its easy setup and reliable connectivity. However, lack of portability has received mixed remarks.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this speaker for its superior sound quality and its connectivity options.

The JBL Flip 6 wireless speaker comes with a cylindrical design with a durable fabric finish and rubber casing, which makes it perfect for outdoor use. It comes in a monochrome Black colour that blends in its environment easily without attracting much attention. It comes with IP67 dust and water resistance making it your perfect pool party companion. On the feature front, it offers JBL's signature Original Pro Sound via a 2-way speaker system with a racetrack woofer, dedicated tweeters, and dual passive radiators. It has Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity and it comes with a 4800mAh battery that provides a run time of 12 hours. It has received 4.7 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Power Output 30W Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, multi-device pairing Sound Technologies JBL Original Pro Sound, 2-way speaker system, dual passive radiators, PartyBoost mode Waterproofing IP67 Battery 4800mAh battery Audio Hardware Dynamic drivers, dual bass radiators Reasons to buy Clear and loud sound with strong bass Durable build Portability Reason to avoid No built-in microphone for calls Battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers have praised its sound output and rugged design. They also like its deep bass and portability. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound quality and rugged design.

The speaker by LG comes with a tower-style design with multi-coloured LED lighting that syncs to music, making it your perfect party companion. It has a bunch of controls on the top that can be used to control the tracks, select the bass level, select the mode and control the lighting among others. It packs an 8-inch woofer with LG's Bass Blast+ technology for a room-filling sound and a 2-way 3-speaker setup for clarity. With Bluetooth connectivity, dual USB inputs, mic and guitar support, and DJ/Karaoke modes, it offers a complete party experience. It comes with two interesting connectivity features. The first one lets users connect three smartphones with this speaker at once for a shared playlist. The second feature lets users connect two of these speakers for a fuller sound. It has received 4.1 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Power Output High-output party speaker Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, Optical input, Mic input, Guitar input Sound Technologies Bass Blast+, DJ effects, EQ modes, Karaoke Creator, Party Link Waterproofing Not waterproofing Battery AC-powered Audio Hardware 2-way 3-speaker system with 8-inch woofer and dual tweeters Reasons to buy Powerful bass and loud output Multiple connectivity options Microphone Reason to avoid Requires constant power supply Bulky and less portable

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the booming bass and party-centric features. However, users have mixed reactions about its bulky design.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this speaker for its powerful bass and interactive features.

This speaker by boAt comes with a bold tower-style design with a dynamic pixel LED display and rugged build. It has an animated display on top, which combined with the speaker grille are enough to become the centre of attention at any party. It also has buttons to control the volume and microphone on top. Coming to the features, this speaker delivers 220W boAt Signature Sound that is powered by dual 10-inch woofers, and a 2-inch tweeter. It has Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and buyers can connect multiple devices such as a guitar and a mic with it for a perfect party experience. Buyers can also connect two of these speakers for a more immersive sound experience. It is powered by a large battery that offers a runtime of up to 7 hours. This speaker has received 4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Power Output 220W RMS Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, USB, AUX, TF card, guitar input, mic input Sound Technologies boAt Signature Sound, TWS pairing, EQ/DJ effects Waterproofing No waterproofing Battery 7500mAh battery Audio Hardware Dual 10-inch woofers, mid-range speaker and a 2-inch tweeter Reasons to buy Loud sound with powerful bass Build quality Multiple connectivity options Reason to avoid Battery backup Bulky design

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its booming bass and loud volume. They also like its build quality and LED lights. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this speaker for its sound and connectivity options.

This party speaker by Portronics comes with a bold and portable design that includes a mesh grille at the bottom, RGB lights on the top coupled with a sturdy leather handle. The RGB lights have a 360-degree dynamic design that is hard to miss. On the top of the RGB lighting panel is the head that houses all the controls including a dedicated button for controlling the lighting. At the back, you get a panel of input ports, which includes a 3.5mm jack, Type-C fast charging port, USB flash drive, a headphones out port and mic port. Coming to the audio, this speaker delivers 50W HD sound with enhanced bass boost technology and EQ modes for customisable audio. It has Bluetooth 5.3, AUX input, and Type-C charging for connectivity and it comes bundled with a karaoke mic. What's more? It comes with IPX5 rating, which makes it a perfect pool party companion. It has a 4,000mAh battery that provides up to 6 hours of playback time. It has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Power Output 50W Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, AUX input, USB/Type-C charging Sound Technologies Bass Boost, EQ modes, HD sound tuning Waterproofing IPX5 Battery 4,000mAh battery Audio Hardware Multi-driver setup tuned for loud party output Reasons to buy Loud and punchy sound Attractive RGB lighting Karaoke mic Reason to avoid Battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers highlight the strong bass, loud volume and lighting effects. They also appreciate its durability. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this speaker for its sound and fun features.

Top 3 features of the best speakers for house parties

NAME CONNECTIVITY BATTERY SOUND TECHNOLOGIES Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C charging 3200mAh battery Adjustable EQ, twin pairing mode, PositionIQ technology & Party Mode Marshall Emberton II 20 W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker Bluetooth 5.1 Battery with up to 30 hours playback True Stereophonic 360-degree sound Sonos Era 100 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, Apple AirPlay 2 Wired design Trueplay tuning, stereo separation via dual tweeters, EQ control via app JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Bluetooth 5.1, multi-device pairing 4800mAh battery JBL Original Pro Sound, 2-way speaker system, dual passive radiators, PartyBoost mode LG XBOOM RNC5 Party Speaker Bluetooth, USB, Optical input, Mic input, Guitar input AC powered Bass Blast+, DJ effects, EQ modes, Karaoke Creator, Party Link Boat PartyPal 600 Party Speaker Bluetooth 5.3, USB, AUX, TF card, guitar input, mic input 7500mAh battery boAt Signature Sound, TWS pairing, EQ/DJ effects Portronics Dash 4 50W Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker Bluetooth 5.3, AUX input, USB/Type-C charging 4000mAh battery Bass Boost, EQ modes, HD sound tuning

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