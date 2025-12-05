No more fast-forwarding, describe a movie scene, and Alexa+ will play it on the Fire TV instantly

With some of our favourite movies and shows releasing this winter on Prime Video, Amazon has made binge-watching a bit more exciting and hands-free! Amazon has rolled out one of its smartest Fire TV upgrades, and it’s a big win for Alexa+ users. The company has introduced a new AI-powered “find a scene” feature that lets you describe a moment from a movie, and Alexa+ will instantly skip to that exact scene on Prime Video. No scrubbing, no fast-forwarding, no guessing, just say it, and watch it.

The feature is powered by Alexa+, Amazon’s next-generation, generative-AI assistant, which the company says is “smarter, more conversational, more capable, and free with Prime.” The idea is simple: tell Alexa+ the moment you want to see, the way you’d describe it to a friend. Fire TV does the rest.

Amazon calls this part of its ongoing mission to speed up content discovery. “Our number one mission at Fire TV is getting you to what you want to watch—fast,” the company stated in the blog. The new scene-jump ability builds on that promise by allowing viewers to skip directly to iconic or emotional moments in seconds.

How the scene jump feature works The AI behind Alexa+ can identify a movie even when you don’t mention its title. It understands scene details by processing “visual understanding and movie captions, processed through Prime Video’s X-Ray,” allowing it to map characters, plot lines, and action to a specific moment. Once you describe the scene, Fire TV immediately plays it from the right timestamp.

Amazon says the feature works with thousands of movie titles on Prime Video, supporting “tens of thousands of indexed scenes,” with plans to expand support to TV shows soon. As long as the movie is included with your Prime membership or is one you’ve purchased or rented, Alexa+ can jump straight to it.

Examples shared by Amazon show just how flexible the feature is. Viewers can say things like:

“Jump to the card scene in Love Actually.”

“Jump to the scene in Red One where Santa flies over the city.”

“Jump to the boulder chase scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

You can even quote characters, and Alexa+ will know the scene you mean, such as “Jump to the scene when John McClane says ‘come out to the coast, we’ll get together, have a few laughs’.”

Powered by Generative AI Under the hood, Alexa+ runs on Amazon’s Bedrock platform using large language models like Amazon Nova and Anthropic Claude. This lets it understand natural speech, interpret descriptions, and navigate vast amounts of visual content. It’s the same AI layer powering Alexa+ features like personalized recommendations, watchlist suggestions, and deeper trivia-style insights.

Beyond movies: Your new entertainment companion Alexa+ is also positioned as a full entertainment assistant. Users can ask for similar movie recommendations, family-friendly titles, or films featuring a particular actor. You can ask, “Alexa, where would we know this actress from?” or request soundtrack details—all without switching screens.

Sports fans also get an upgrade. Alexa+ can fetch match scores, player stats, and highlight clips across supported services like Prime Video, Sling TV, and Fubo.

As Amazon frames it, Alexa+ isn’t just a voice assistant anymore, it’s becoming your “watch companion,” making entertainment feel more personal, more seamless, and far more intuitive.