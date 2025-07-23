No need to choose between flying or swimming, this hybrid drone was built to master both with impressive ease

A team of students at Aalborg University in Denmark has successfully designed and built a prototype hybrid drone that can operate both in the air and underwater. Crazy, right? This innovative project demonstrates significant advancements in drone technology by combining aerial and aquatic capabilities into a single device.

Advertisement

How the hybrid drone works At the heart of this drone’s unique ability is its variable pitch propeller system. Unlike standard propellers, these adjustable blades change their angle depending on whether the drone is flying or swimming. When in the air, the propeller blades adopt a steeper pitch to create sufficient thrust and airflow for flight. Once underwater, the blades adjust to a lower angle. This reduces drag and allows the drone to manoeuvre efficiently through liquid.

Advertisement

This mechanical adaptability allows the drone to transition smoothly and quickly between flying and swimming. In tests conducted by the students, the drone was shown repeatedly lifting off from water, flying for short distances, diving beneath the surface, navigating underwater, and then surfacing to take flight again.

The drone’s design and construction made use of modern manufacturing techniques such as 3D printing for custom parts and computer numerical control (CNC) machining for precision components. Additionally, the team developed specialised software to control the vehicle’s complex operations and switch propeller configurations automatically depending on the environment.

How was it developed and tested? This prototype was built by students over two academic semesters as part of an applied industrial electronics programme. During this time, the students undertook mechanical design, software programming and extensive testing to make sure the drone functions in both air and water environments.

Advertisement

Hybrid drones like this are gaining interest for numerous real-world applications. They offer unique advantages in fields including marine research, search and rescue operations, underwater infrastructure inspection, and military surveillance. The ability to operate in two different environments using one device could replace the need for separate aerial drones and underwater vehicles. This could reduce costs and expand mission versatility.

Previous efforts at creating similar air-water drones have existed, including prototypes developed in the United States and China. However, the Aalborg team’s work stands out for its effective use of variable pitch propellers and smooth environmental transitions, which are crucial for operational efficiency. While the current project is at the prototype stage, it paves the way for future developments in multipurpose drones that can move easily between air and water. Such innovations promise to expand the capabilities of unmanned vehicles and improve the collection of data and performance in complex operation areas.