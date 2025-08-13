No new Pro this year: Apple’s M5 MacBook Pro slips to 2026

If you were holding out for an M5-powered MacBook Pro in 2025, bad news: it’s not happening. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now expects Apple’s M5 Pro and M5 Max laptops to arrive in early 2026, not the tail end of 2025 as once rumoured. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had already hinted at a delay, and this latest note seals the deal.

The M5 chip itself isn’t cancelled. The MacBook Air is still expected to be the first to get it, possibly later this year. But the MacBook Pro crowd will have to settle for the current M4 series or wait. There’s also talk of Apple syncing the Pro launch with a new external display, but that’s pure speculation at this stage.

Waiting game for a bigger leap While the M5 Pro models might feel like a modest performance bump, the real upgrade could be further down the line. The M6 MacBook Pro, expected in late 2026 or early 2027, is tipped to feature OLED displays, a slimmer chassis, and a cleaner design with no notch. Expect richer contrast, better colour accuracy, and a form factor that finally feels like a next-gen leap.

For buyers, the decision breaks down into three paths:

Need one now? Buy the M4 Pro. It’s fast, stable, and will serve you well.

Want the incremental step? Wait for M5 in early 2026.

Want the big redesign? Hold out for M6 and its OLED overhaul.

Delays like this are rarely about one factor. It could be supply chain constraints, chip yield challenges, or simply Apple’s choice to spread major product launches to keep the buzz rolling. The MacBook Pro’s target audience, professionals and power users, usually values stability over chasing the latest chip, which makes this pause less risky for Apple.

That said, it’s a reminder that Apple’s annual hardware rhythm is becoming less predictable. The M1 and M2 chips saw quick turnarounds; M3 and M4 slowed things down. Now, the M5 Pro gap might be the longest yet for Apple Silicon.

