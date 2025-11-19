“No one asked for it”: Outrage erupts over Microsoft's plans to turn Windows into agentic OS

The recent announcement that Windows will “evolve into an agentic OS” i.e. a system driven by AI to make decisions and automate tasks on behalf of users sparked an unusually sharp pushback. This time, people weren’t just voicing annoyance about updates, but arguing that Microsoft is drifting away from practical needs.

A familiar pattern The idea of an “agentic” operating system isn’t new in tech conversations. Microsoft itself has tried for years to layer smarter automation into Windows, starting with Cortana, Timeline, and recent integrations of AI-powered search and suggestions. Each rollout has met some skepticism, especially from users who want a simple desktop that just works. Windows 10 updates frustrated users with privacy changes and forced reboots, while Windows 11 shifted hardware requirements and rolled out constant UI tweaks. In each wave, common pain points such as sluggish performance, buggy drivers, settings buried behind clicks and were often left unaddressed.

This latest episode feels familiar but louder. When Pavan Davuluri, Microsoft’s Windows and Devices head, unveiled the “agentic OS” direction, people were quick to share their thoughts. On mainstream forums and social channels, users objected to the AI pivot, asking why the basics like speed, stability, transparency weren’t the central focus. “No one wants this,” was a common sentiment echoed by Windows fans. Many said they don’t want a system that acts without their clear involvement, as trust in automation is low after years of forced changes and unpredictable system updates.

Seasoned developers aired concerns too and warned that powerful automation could introduce more security challenges and make troubleshooting harder. Some remembered the rocky era of Windows 8’s Metro UI or the mixed reaction to Windows 11’s adoption requirements, alluding to Microsoft’s apparent tendency to push new features before perfecting what works. There’s significant worry that AI-driven changes could mean more bloat, more notifications, and an even bigger learning curve for users who prefer their computer to act only when asked.

Microsoft has responded with Davuluri saying on X that the team cares about developers and understands the “work to do” in making Windows faster, leaner, and reliable. Yet users on Reddit and Twitter are not convinced. They want to see action that translates into fewer bugs, fewer forced updates, more control for those who run older hardware or need stable environments for work.

