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No power? No problem: These refrigerators can help keep your food fresh for longer

These refrigerators offer a cooling retention of up to 30 hours, which makes them ideal for areas with frequent power cuts.

Published15 Aug 2026, 09:00 AM IST
Refrigerators with high cooling retention.
Refrigerators with high cooling retention.(Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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Power cuts in India have become less frequent in India in the past couple of years and the availability of electricity backup options has made living easier. Yet there are times and places where power cuts are inevitable. Absence of a generator or an inverter can make things worse. That said, power cuts not only cause inconvenience, but they are also a cause of worry especially when you have milk, vegetables, frozen food and other perishables stored in the refrigerator.

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Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

IFB 206L 5 Star Advanced Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 30 Hrs Cooling Retention, Big Vegetable Box, 4 Year Super Warranty & Base Stand (2026, IFBDC-232EYOSED, Onyx Grey)View Details...

₹20,290

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Bosch 269L, 2 Star, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator | XL Fridge Space | Easy Touch UI Panel | Super fast Cooling and Freezing | 18 Hrs Cooling Retention (CTN29S02NI, Shiny Silver)View Details...

₹29,790

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Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT40H28U3THL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2026 Model)View Details...

₹28,290

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Bosch 207 L, 4 star, Smart Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator|18 Hrs Cooling Retention |Largest Vegetable Box |Delicate Crisper|2.5x Faster Cooling (2026 Model, Feather Blue,CST20B34AI)View Details...

₹20,290

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Whirlpool Ice Magic PRO PLUS 280 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 6th sense Intellifrost Technology (305 IMPRO PLUS PRM 3S, Alpha Steel)View Details...

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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

While power cuts for shorter duration don't cause much damage to the perishables inside a refrigerator, but longer-duration power cuts can quickly spoil the food. In addition to that, not all refrigerators retain cooler temperature the same way during a power outage. Some models are designed with thicker insulation, specialised cooling systems or dedicated cooling packs that help retain low temperatures for longer after the compressor stops. This is when refrigerators with specific cooling retention can be helpful. While cooling retention does not mean the refrigerator continues actively cooling without electricity. How long food stays cold for longer duration, which can be helpful during times of long power cuts.

If you live in an area with frequent power cuts, here are the top refrigerator models you need to check out. These models are by companies like Bosch, Samsung, Whirlpool, LG and Godrej and they offer models with specific cooling-retention claims ranging up to 18 hours. Here are all the details.

Best refrigerators with high cooling-retention

This IFB 206L single-door refrigerator is designed for households that want strong cooling retention and efficient everyday storage. Its inverter compressor is paired with Direct-Cool technology and thick insulation, while the refrigerator offers up to 30 hours of cooling retention, which makes it particularly relevant for homes that experience power cuts. Its ConvertiCool technology lets users dynamically adjust cooling between the freezer and refrigerator compartments depending on storage needs.

Specifications

Capacity
206L
Energy rating
5 Star
Type of compressor
Inverter Compressor
Cooling retention
Up to 30 hours
Type
Direct Cool, Single Door

Reasons to buy

...

Good cooling

...

Durable built

Reason to avoid

...

Noisy compressor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this refrigerator's design and build quality and design. They also appreciate its cooling performance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its cooling retention and cooling performance.

2. Bosch 269L, 2 Star, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator | XL Fridge Space | Easy Touch UI Panel | Super fast Cooling and Freezing | 18 Hrs Cooling Retention (CTN29S02NI, Shiny Silver)

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This Bosch 269L frost-free double-door refrigerator comes with a Vario Inverter compressor that is designed for consistent operation. This refrigerator offers up to 18 hours of cooling retention during outages. It features a touch-control panel, SuperCool and SuperFreeze functions for faster chilling, and six convertible cooling modes, giving users greater flexibility over storage.

Specifications

Capacity
269L
Energy rating
2 Star
Type of compressor
Vario Inverter Compressor
Cooling retention
Up to 18 hours
Type
Frost-Free, Double Door

Reasons to buy

...

Good cooling

...

Durable built

...

Great storage capacity

Reason to avoid

...

2 Star rating

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the refrigerator to be of good quality and appreciate its cooling performance. They like its storage capacity and consider it good value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its cooling retention, quality and cooling performance.

This Samsung refrigerator comes with 236L capacity and a Digital Inverter Compressor that adjusts its speed according to cooling demand, while All-Around Cooling circulates cold air through strategically placed vents for more even temperature distribution. The standout feature for power-cut-prone homes is Samsung's Cool Pack, which can keep freezer food frozen for up to 12 hours after a power interruption, according to Samsung's internal testing. The 2-in-1 Convertible feature can turn the freezer into additional refrigerator space, while Power Cool and Power Freeze offer faster chilling and freezing.

Specifications

Capacity
226L
Energy rating
3 Star
Type of compressor
Digital Inverter Compressor
Cooling retention
Up to 12 hours
Type
Frost-Free, Double Door

Reasons to buy

...

Good cooling

...

Durable built

...

Great storage capacity

Reason to avoid

...

Average noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the refrigerator excellent in quality and value for money, with top-notch cooling performance, spacious design, and great appearance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its spacious interiors and cooling performance.

This Bosch 207L direct-cool single-door refrigerator comes with a VarioInverter compressor that adjusts cooling performance for quieter, energy-efficient and long-lasting operation. The biggest highlight for homes facing power cuts is Bosch's CoolExtend technology, which keeps the freezer at freezing temperatures for up to 30 hours during an outage. It also gets VitaFresh technology that helps maintain suitable conditions for fresh produce, while the built-in stabiliser and ability to operate on home inverters add flexibility for Indian households.

Specifications

Capacity
207L
Energy rating
4 Star
Type of compressor
VarioInverter Compressor
Cooling retention
Up to 30 hours
Type
Direct Cool, Single Door

Reasons to buy

...

Good cooling

...

Good design

...

Long cooling retention

Reason to avoid

...

Direct-cool design requires manual defrosting

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the refrigerator excellent in quality appreciate its cooling performance and cooling retention.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its design and cooling performance.

This Whirlpool 280L direct-cool single-door refrigerator comes with a conventional compressor that works with Insulated Capillary Technology and Laminar Air Flow to distribute cooling across the compartment. Its biggest highlight for homes facing power cuts is its up to 12-hour cooling retention, helping preserve food for longer when electricity is unavailable. It also features a built-in stabiliser, antibacterial removable gasket and adjustable shelves for everyday convenience.

Specifications

Capacity
280L
Energy rating
3 Star
Type of compressor
Normal Compressor
Cooling retention
Up to 12 hours
Type
Direct Cool, Single Door

Reasons to buy

...

Good cooling

...

Ample storage capacity

...

Built-in stabiliser

Reason to avoid

...

Normal compressor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its reliable cooling during power cuts. They also appreciate its storage space and design.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its design and cooling performance.

Top features of the best refrigerators in India

MODEL

CAPACITY

ENERGY RATING

COOLING RETENTION

IFB 206L Advanced Inverter Direct-Cool206L5 Star30 Hours
Bosch 269L, 2 Star, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator269L2 Star18 Hours
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator236L3 Star12 Hours
Bosch 207 L, 4 star, Smart Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator207L4 Star18 hours
Whirlpool Ice Magic PRO PLUS 280 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator280L3 Star12 Hours

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of refrigerators across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen refrigerators and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooling technology, compressor and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesNo power? No problem: These refrigerators can help keep your food fresh for longer
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FAQs
A refrigerator with around 250 to 350 litres of capacity is generally suitable for a family of four.
A 5-star refrigerator is more energy-efficient than a 3-star model, according to India's Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) star-rating system.
Yes, especially if you want quieter operation, more consistent cooling and potentially lower electricity consumption.
A single-door refrigerator is generally more affordable, compact and suitable for smaller families.
A convertible refrigerator allows the freezer compartment to be converted into additional refrigerator space, depending on the model.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

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