No power? No problem: These refrigerators can help keep your food fresh for longer

Power cuts in India have become less frequent in India in the past couple of years and the availability of electricity backup options has made living easier. Yet there are times and places where power cuts are inevitable. Absence of a generator or an inverter can make things worse. That said, power cuts not only cause inconvenience, but they are also a cause of worry especially when you have milk, vegetables, frozen food and other perishables stored in the refrigerator.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

While power cuts for shorter duration don't cause much damage to the perishables inside a refrigerator, but longer-duration power cuts can quickly spoil the food. In addition to that, not all refrigerators retain cooler temperature the same way during a power outage. Some models are designed with thicker insulation, specialised cooling systems or dedicated cooling packs that help retain low temperatures for longer after the compressor stops. This is when refrigerators with specific cooling retention can be helpful. While cooling retention does not mean the refrigerator continues actively cooling without electricity. How long food stays cold for longer duration, which can be helpful during times of long power cuts.

If you live in an area with frequent power cuts, here are the top refrigerator models you need to check out. These models are by companies like Bosch, Samsung, Whirlpool, LG and Godrej and they offer models with specific cooling-retention claims ranging up to 18 hours. Here are all the details.

Best refrigerators with high cooling-retention

This IFB 206L single-door refrigerator is designed for households that want strong cooling retention and efficient everyday storage. Its inverter compressor is paired with Direct-Cool technology and thick insulation, while the refrigerator offers up to 30 hours of cooling retention, which makes it particularly relevant for homes that experience power cuts. Its ConvertiCool technology lets users dynamically adjust cooling between the freezer and refrigerator compartments depending on storage needs.

Specifications Capacity 206L Energy rating 5 Star Type of compressor Inverter Compressor Cooling retention Up to 30 hours Type Direct Cool, Single Door Reason to buy Good cooling Durable built Reason to avoid Noisy compressor

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this refrigerator's design and build quality and design. They also appreciate its cooling performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its cooling retention and cooling performance.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This Bosch 269L frost-free double-door refrigerator comes with a Vario Inverter compressor that is designed for consistent operation. This refrigerator offers up to 18 hours of cooling retention during outages. It features a touch-control panel, SuperCool and SuperFreeze functions for faster chilling, and six convertible cooling modes, giving users greater flexibility over storage.

Specifications Capacity 269L Energy rating 2 Star Type of compressor Vario Inverter Compressor Cooling retention Up to 18 hours Type Frost-Free, Double Door Reason to buy Good cooling Durable built Great storage capacity Reason to avoid 2 Star rating

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the refrigerator to be of good quality and appreciate its cooling performance. They like its storage capacity and consider it good value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its cooling retention, quality and cooling performance.

This Samsung refrigerator comes with 236L capacity and a Digital Inverter Compressor that adjusts its speed according to cooling demand, while All-Around Cooling circulates cold air through strategically placed vents for more even temperature distribution. The standout feature for power-cut-prone homes is Samsung's Cool Pack, which can keep freezer food frozen for up to 12 hours after a power interruption, according to Samsung's internal testing. The 2-in-1 Convertible feature can turn the freezer into additional refrigerator space, while Power Cool and Power Freeze offer faster chilling and freezing.

Specifications Capacity 226L Energy rating 3 Star Type of compressor Digital Inverter Compressor Cooling retention Up to 12 hours Type Frost-Free, Double Door Reason to buy Good cooling Durable built Great storage capacity Reason to avoid Average noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the refrigerator excellent in quality and value for money, with top-notch cooling performance, spacious design, and great appearance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its spacious interiors and cooling performance.

This Bosch 207L direct-cool single-door refrigerator comes with a VarioInverter compressor that adjusts cooling performance for quieter, energy-efficient and long-lasting operation. The biggest highlight for homes facing power cuts is Bosch's CoolExtend technology, which keeps the freezer at freezing temperatures for up to 30 hours during an outage. It also gets VitaFresh technology that helps maintain suitable conditions for fresh produce, while the built-in stabiliser and ability to operate on home inverters add flexibility for Indian households.

Specifications Capacity 207L Energy rating 4 Star Type of compressor VarioInverter Compressor Cooling retention Up to 30 hours Type Direct Cool, Single Door Reason to buy Good cooling Good design Long cooling retention Reason to avoid Direct-cool design requires manual defrosting

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the refrigerator excellent in quality appreciate its cooling performance and cooling retention.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its design and cooling performance.

This Whirlpool 280L direct-cool single-door refrigerator comes with a conventional compressor that works with Insulated Capillary Technology and Laminar Air Flow to distribute cooling across the compartment. Its biggest highlight for homes facing power cuts is its up to 12-hour cooling retention, helping preserve food for longer when electricity is unavailable. It also features a built-in stabiliser, antibacterial removable gasket and adjustable shelves for everyday convenience.

Specifications Capacity 280L Energy rating 3 Star Type of compressor Normal Compressor Cooling retention Up to 12 hours Type Direct Cool, Single Door Reason to buy Good cooling Ample storage capacity Built-in stabiliser Reason to avoid Normal compressor

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its reliable cooling during power cuts. They also appreciate its storage space and design.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its design and cooling performance.

Top features of the best refrigerators in India MODEL CAPACITY ENERGY RATING COOLING RETENTION IFB 206L Advanced Inverter Direct-Cool 206L 5 Star 30 Hours Bosch 269L, 2 Star, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator 269L 2 Star 18 Hours Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator 236L 3 Star 12 Hours Bosch 207 L, 4 star, Smart Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 207L 4 Star 18 hours Whirlpool Ice Magic PRO PLUS 280 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 280L 3 Star 12 Hours Similar articles for you Bose vs JBL vs Sony soundbars: Which one should you buy in 2026 for the best movie and music experience?

The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of refrigerators across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen refrigerators and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooling technology, compressor and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.