No room for a bulky printer? Best compact WiFi printers for modern apartments

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Not everyone has room for a bulky printer. From student desks and apartment setups to compact home offices, space has become a valuable commodity. Yet printing documents, assignments, tickets and forms remains a regular requirement for many households.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallHP Laser 1008w Printer, Wireless, Single Function, Print, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 10,000-page Duty Cycle, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 714Z9AView Details
₹12,999
Premium featuresHP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer, Scanner, Copier- High Capacity Tank with Automatic Ink Sensor, MulticolorView Details
₹17,999
Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW New Launch (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Auto Duplex Printer, 128MB Memory, Print Pages Upto 15K in Black & 5K in Color Each (CMY) Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free InstallationView Details
Value for moneyHP AI Capable Ink Advantage 4388 Dual Band WiFi (up to 10X Faster) Colour Printer Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small OfficeView Details
₹7,299
Budget friendlyHP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for HomeView Details
₹5,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Thankfully, printer manufacturers now offer compact WiFi models that take up far less space without sacrificing convenience. Wireless connectivity, mobile printing and multifunction capabilities are now available in surprisingly small footprints. To help you find the right fit, we have shortlisted the best compact WiFi printers that combine practicality, performance and space-saving design for modern homes and workspaces.
The HP Laser 1008w is a compact monochrome laser printer designed for home users, students, and small offices that primarily need black-and-white printing. It delivers print speeds of up to 21 pages per minute and supports both Wi-Fi and USB connectivity for flexible usage. The 150-sheet input tray reduces paper refills, while the laser printing technology ensures crisp text and lower running costs than most entry-level inkjet printers. Its small footprint and easy wireless setup make it ideal for everyday document printing tasks.
Fast and sharp monochrome printing
Compact design with wireless connectivity
No scanning or copying functionality
Colour printing not supported
Buyers appreciate the sharp print quality, compact design, and easy wireless setup. Many also like its suitability for regular document printing at home.
You should choose this product if you need an affordable laser printer that delivers fast, reliable black-and-white printing with low operating costs.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The HP Smart Tank 670 is an all-in-one ink tank printer built for high-volume home and office printing. It supports printing, scanning, and copying along with automatic duplex printing for reduced paper usage. The integrated ink tank system delivers extremely low printing costs, while the automatic ink sensor helps monitor ink levels accurately. Wi-Fi connectivity allows easy printing from smartphones and laptops. With its combination of colour printing, high page yield, and user-friendly features, it is well suited for families, students, and small businesses.
Extremely low printing cost per page
Automatic duplex printing support
Slower than laser printers
Larger footprint than compact printers
Buyers frequently praise the low running costs, strong print quality, and hassle-free wireless printing. Many also appreciate the automatic duplex functionality.
You should choose this product if you need a high-volume colour printer with low operating costs and versatile all-in-one functionality.
The Brother DCP-T535DW is a feature-rich all-in-one ink tank printer designed for homes and small offices with frequent printing needs. It supports printing, scanning, and copying along with automatic duplex printing and Wi-Fi connectivity. The printer includes 128MB memory for smoother job handling and delivers impressive page yields of up to 15,000 black pages and 5,000 colour pages. Brother also bundles an additional black ink bottle, further reducing running costs. Its combination of efficiency, reliability, and low-cost printing makes it a strong value option.
Excellent page yield and running costs
Automatic duplex printing included
Slightly slower photo printing
Basic display interface
Buyers appreciate the economical printing costs, reliable wireless performance, and high page yields. Many also find the setup process straightforward.
You should choose this product if you want affordable long-term printing costs combined with automatic duplex and strong wireless features.
The HP Ink Advantage 4388 is a versatile all-in-one printer aimed at home users and small offices. It supports printing, scanning, copying, and includes an automatic document feeder for handling multi-page documents efficiently. Dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity offers faster and more stable wireless performance compared to standard Wi-Fi printers. HP's AI-enhanced capabilities help simplify printing tasks through the HP Smart app. Compact dimensions and easy smartphone integration make it particularly appealing for users seeking convenience and productivity in a single device.
Includes automatic document feeder
Faster dual-band wireless connectivity
Cartridge costs higher than tank printers
Buyers like the easy smartphone connectivity and compact design. Many also appreciate the convenience offered by the automatic document feeder.
You should choose this product if you need a smart home-office printer with wireless convenience and document feeder support.
The HP Ink Advantage 2878 is an entry-level all-in-one colour printer designed for students, families, and light home-office use. It supports printing, scanning, and copying while offering Wi-Fi connectivity for convenient wireless operation. The compact body fits comfortably on small desks and shelves, making it suitable for limited spaces. Mobile printing through the HP Smart app allows users to print directly from smartphones and tablets. Its affordable purchase price and straightforward functionality make it an attractive choice for occasional printing requirements.
Affordable initial purchase cost
Compact and easy to use
Cartridge replacement costs can add up
Not designed for heavy printing workloads
Buyers appreciate the compact size, easy setup process, and convenient wireless printing capabilities. Many find it suitable for occasional home use.
You should choose this product if you need an affordable all-in-one printer for everyday home printing tasks.
The Brother HL-L2440DW is a monochrome laser printer built for users who prioritise speed, efficiency, and low running costs. It delivers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and includes automatic duplex printing for improved productivity. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, LAN, and USB, making it easy to integrate into both home and office environments. A large 250-sheet paper tray reduces interruptions, while the included 3,000-page toner helps lower initial operating expenses. It is particularly suited to document-heavy workloads.
Fast printing performance
Automatic duplex printing and LAN support
No scanning or copying functions
Colour printing unavailable
Buyers praise the fast printing speed, reliable wireless connectivity, and professional-quality text output. Many also appreciate the generous paper capacity.
You should choose this product if you need a high-speed monochrome printer for frequent document printing and office productivity.
|Printers
|Type
|Connectivity
|Duplex Printing
|HP Laser 1008w
|Monochrome Laser
|Wi-Fi, USB
|No
|HP Smart Tank 670
|Ink Tank
|Wi-Fi, USB
|Automatic
|Brother DCP-T535DW
|Ink Tank
|Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB
|Automatic
|HP Ink Advantage 4388
|Inkjet
|Dual-Band Wi-Fi, USB
|No
|HP Ink Advantage 2878
|Inkjet
|Wi-Fi, USB
|No
|Brother HL-L2440DW
|Monochrome Laser
|Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, LAN, USB
|Automatic
I have been covering consumer technology for years and have reviewed a wide range of gadgets and office devices, including laptops, monitors, and printers. For this buying guide, I compared printers based on print quality, speed, running costs, connectivity features, and overall value for money, while also analysing customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world performance and reliability before shortlisting these recommendations.
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
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