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No room for a bulky printer? Best compact WiFi printers for modern apartments

Small desks do not have to limit productivity. These compact WiFi printers fit easily into tight spaces while handling everyday printing needs.

Published15 Jun 2026, 03:44 PM IST
A small printer can make a big difference to your workspace.
A small printer can make a big difference to your workspace.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Not everyone has room for a bulky printer. From student desks and apartment setups to compact home offices, space has become a valuable commodity. Yet printing documents, assignments, tickets and forms remains a regular requirement for many households.

Our Picks

Best overall

Premium features

Value for money

Budget friendly

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

HP Laser 1008w Printer, Wireless, Single Function, Print, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 10,000-page Duty Cycle, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 714Z9AView Details...

₹12,999

...
Check Offers

Premium features

HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer, Scanner, Copier- High Capacity Tank with Automatic Ink Sensor, MulticolorView Details...

₹17,999

...
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Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW New Launch (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Auto Duplex Printer, 128MB Memory, Print Pages Upto 15K in Black & 5K in Color Each (CMY) Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free InstallationView Details...

...
Get Price

Value for money

HP AI Capable Ink Advantage 4388 Dual Band WiFi (up to 10X Faster) Colour Printer Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small OfficeView Details...

₹7,299

...
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Budget friendly

HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for HomeView Details...

₹5,999

...
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View More...
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Thankfully, printer manufacturers now offer compact WiFi models that take up far less space without sacrificing convenience. Wireless connectivity, mobile printing and multifunction capabilities are now available in surprisingly small footprints. To help you find the right fit, we have shortlisted the best compact WiFi printers that combine practicality, performance and space-saving design for modern homes and workspaces.

The HP Laser 1008w is a compact monochrome laser printer designed for home users, students, and small offices that primarily need black-and-white printing. It delivers print speeds of up to 21 pages per minute and supports both Wi-Fi and USB connectivity for flexible usage. The 150-sheet input tray reduces paper refills, while the laser printing technology ensures crisp text and lower running costs than most entry-level inkjet printers. Its small footprint and easy wireless setup make it ideal for everyday document printing tasks.

Specifications

Printer Type
Monochrome Laser
Print Speed
Up to 21 ppm
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, USB 2.0
Input Tray
150 Sheets
Duty Cycle
10,000 Pages/Month

Reasons to buy

...

Fast and sharp monochrome printing

...

Compact design with wireless connectivity

Reason to avoid

...

No scanning or copying functionality

...

Colour printing not supported

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sharp print quality, compact design, and easy wireless setup. Many also like its suitability for regular document printing at home.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you need an affordable laser printer that delivers fast, reliable black-and-white printing with low operating costs.

PREMIUM FEATURES

2. HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer, Scanner, Copier- High Capacity Tank with Automatic Ink Sensor, Multicolor

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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The HP Smart Tank 670 is an all-in-one ink tank printer built for high-volume home and office printing. It supports printing, scanning, and copying along with automatic duplex printing for reduced paper usage. The integrated ink tank system delivers extremely low printing costs, while the automatic ink sensor helps monitor ink levels accurately. Wi-Fi connectivity allows easy printing from smartphones and laptops. With its combination of colour printing, high page yield, and user-friendly features, it is well suited for families, students, and small businesses.

Specifications

Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, USB
Duplex Printing
Automatic
Printer Type
Ink Tank
Ink Monitoring
Automatic Ink Sensor

Reasons to buy

...

Extremely low printing cost per page

...

Automatic duplex printing support

Reason to avoid

...

Slower than laser printers

...

Larger footprint than compact printers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers frequently praise the low running costs, strong print quality, and hassle-free wireless printing. Many also appreciate the automatic duplex functionality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you need a high-volume colour printer with low operating costs and versatile all-in-one functionality.

The Brother DCP-T535DW is a feature-rich all-in-one ink tank printer designed for homes and small offices with frequent printing needs. It supports printing, scanning, and copying along with automatic duplex printing and Wi-Fi connectivity. The printer includes 128MB memory for smoother job handling and delivers impressive page yields of up to 15,000 black pages and 5,000 colour pages. Brother also bundles an additional black ink bottle, further reducing running costs. Its combination of efficiency, reliability, and low-cost printing makes it a strong value option.

Specifications

Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB
Duplex Printing
Automatic
Memory
128MB
Page Yield
15,000 Black / 5,000 Colour

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent page yield and running costs

...

Automatic duplex printing included

Reason to avoid

...

Slightly slower photo printing

...

Basic display interface

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the economical printing costs, reliable wireless performance, and high page yields. Many also find the setup process straightforward.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want affordable long-term printing costs combined with automatic duplex and strong wireless features.

The HP Ink Advantage 4388 is a versatile all-in-one printer aimed at home users and small offices. It supports printing, scanning, copying, and includes an automatic document feeder for handling multi-page documents efficiently. Dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity offers faster and more stable wireless performance compared to standard Wi-Fi printers. HP's AI-enhanced capabilities help simplify printing tasks through the HP Smart app. Compact dimensions and easy smartphone integration make it particularly appealing for users seeking convenience and productivity in a single device.

Specifications

Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Connectivity
Dual-Band Wi-Fi, USB
ADF
Automatic Document Feeder
Printer Type
Colour Inkjet
Mobile Printing
HP Smart App

Reasons to buy

...

Includes automatic document feeder

...

Faster dual-band wireless connectivity

Reason to avoid

...

Cartridge costs higher than tank printers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the easy smartphone connectivity and compact design. Many also appreciate the convenience offered by the automatic document feeder.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you need a smart home-office printer with wireless convenience and document feeder support.

The HP Ink Advantage 2878 is an entry-level all-in-one colour printer designed for students, families, and light home-office use. It supports printing, scanning, and copying while offering Wi-Fi connectivity for convenient wireless operation. The compact body fits comfortably on small desks and shelves, making it suitable for limited spaces. Mobile printing through the HP Smart app allows users to print directly from smartphones and tablets. Its affordable purchase price and straightforward functionality make it an attractive choice for occasional printing requirements.

Specifications

Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, USB
Printer Type
Colour Inkjet
Mobile Printing
HP Smart App
Usage
Home and Student Use

Reasons to buy

...

Affordable initial purchase cost

...

Compact and easy to use

Reason to avoid

...

Cartridge replacement costs can add up

...

Not designed for heavy printing workloads

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the compact size, easy setup process, and convenient wireless printing capabilities. Many find it suitable for occasional home use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you need an affordable all-in-one printer for everyday home printing tasks.

The Brother HL-L2440DW is a monochrome laser printer built for users who prioritise speed, efficiency, and low running costs. It delivers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and includes automatic duplex printing for improved productivity. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, LAN, and USB, making it easy to integrate into both home and office environments. A large 250-sheet paper tray reduces interruptions, while the included 3,000-page toner helps lower initial operating expenses. It is particularly suited to document-heavy workloads.

Specifications

Printer Type
Monochrome Laser
Print Speed
Up to 30 ppm
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, LAN, USB
Paper Capacity
250 Sheets
Inbox Toner Yield
3,000 Pages

Reasons to buy

...

Fast printing performance

...

Automatic duplex printing and LAN support

Reason to avoid

...

No scanning or copying functions

...

Colour printing unavailable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fast printing speed, reliable wireless connectivity, and professional-quality text output. Many also appreciate the generous paper capacity.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you need a high-speed monochrome printer for frequent document printing and office productivity.

Factors to consider when buying a compact WiFi printer

  • Footprint and design: Measure the available desk or shelf space before choosing a printer.
  • Printing costs: Consider cartridge or toner replacement costs alongside the printer price.
  • Wireless connectivity: WiFi and mobile printing support make printing more convenient across multiple devices.
  • Print volume: Choose a printer designed to handle your typical monthly printing requirements.

Top 3 features of compact wireless printers

PrintersTypeConnectivityDuplex Printing
HP Laser 1008wMonochrome LaserWi-Fi, USBNo
HP Smart Tank 670Ink TankWi-Fi, USBAutomatic
Brother DCP-T535DWInk TankWi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USBAutomatic
HP Ink Advantage 4388InkjetDual-Band Wi-Fi, USBNo
HP Ink Advantage 2878InkjetWi-Fi, USBNo
Brother HL-L2440DWMonochrome LaserWi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, LAN, USBAutomatic

The research and expertise

I have been covering consumer technology for years and have reviewed a wide range of gadgets and office devices, including laptops, monitors, and printers. For this buying guide, I compared printers based on print quality, speed, running costs, connectivity features, and overall value for money, while also analysing customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world performance and reliability before shortlisting these recommendations.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesNo room for a bulky printer? Best compact WiFi printers for modern apartments
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FAQs
Yes, they are ideal for homes, apartments and small offices where space is limited.
Most modern WiFi printers support mobile printing through dedicated apps.
Many compact all-in-one models include scanning and copying functions.
Some may have lower print speeds, but they are usually sufficient for everyday printing.
Students, remote workers and users with limited desk space can benefit the most from compact printer designs.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

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