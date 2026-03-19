No space for a home theatre system? Try these compact soundbars for smart TV

Living rooms and bedrooms today are designed to be functional, not crowded. While TVs continue to get slimmer and sharper, their built-in speakers often struggle to deliver clear and balanced audio, especially in smaller spaces where sound can feel uneven.
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This is where compact soundbars make a real difference. Built to fit neatly into tighter setups, they enhance dialogue, improve overall clarity, and keep your space free from bulky equipment. The right option can upgrade your everyday viewing experience without adding complexity or clutter.
|Soundbars
|Output Power
|Dolby Support
|Connectivity
|Sony HT-S100F
|120W
|Dolby Audio
|Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical
|JBL SB510
|200W
|Dolby Audio
|HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Optical
|boAt Aavante 2.2 800
|80W
|No
|Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, AUX, USB
|Zebronics 3850 Pro
|170W
|Dolby Atmos
|HDMI, Optical, Bluetooth
|Sonos Ray
|50W (approx.)
|No
|Wi-Fi, Optical
Sony HT-S100F is a compact 2.0-channel soundbar designed for small rooms and basic TV audio upgrades. With 120W output, Bass Reflex speaker design, and S-Force Front Surround, it enhances clarity and creates a wider soundstage without external speakers. LDAC Bluetooth support ensures better wireless audio quality, while HDMI ARC simplifies connectivity. Its slim design fits neatly under most televisions. Ideal for everyday use, it delivers clear vocals and balanced sound, though it lacks a dedicated subwoofer for deeper bass performance.
Compact and easy to install
Clear dialogue and balanced sound
No dedicated subwoofer
Limited bass depth
Buyers appreciate its clear sound quality, compact design, and easy installation. Many consider it a good budget option for small rooms and everyday TV use.
You should choose this product because it offers reliable Sony audio clarity in a compact, affordable design suitable for small living spaces.
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JBL Cinema SB510 is a 200W 3.1 channel soundbar featuring Dolby Audio and a built-in subwoofer for deeper bass without additional hardware. The dedicated centre channel improves dialogue clarity, making it ideal for movies and TV shows. HDMI ARC enables simple one-cable setup, while Bluetooth allows wireless streaming. Its racetrack drivers enhance sound dispersion. Designed for compact rooms, it balances performance and convenience, though some users report inconsistent volume levels and connectivity issues during extended use.
Clear dialogue via centre channel
No external subwoofer needed
Mixed connectivity feedback
Volume may feel limited
Buyers like its compact design and clear dialogue. However, some report Bluetooth issues and inconsistent sound performance at higher volumes.
You should choose this product because it delivers Dolby Audio with built-in bass and a clutter-free setup for small rooms.
boAt Aavante 2.2 800 is an 80W soundbar with a 2.2 channel setup and built-in subwoofer designed for budget home entertainment. It offers boAt Signature Sound with adjustable bass and treble controls for personalised listening. Multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, AUX, and USB ensure flexibility. Back-lit touch controls and EQ modes enhance usability. Suitable for small to medium rooms, it provides decent bass and clarity, though overall loudness is limited compared to higher wattage models.
Adjustable bass and treble
Multiple connectivity options
Lower output power
Not ideal for large rooms
You should choose this product because it offers customisable sound and versatile connectivity at an affordable price.
Zebronics Juke Bar 3850 Pro is a 170W soundbar featuring Dolby Atmos support for immersive audio. It uses multiple front and upward-firing drivers to create a wider and more engaging soundstage. With triple HDMI options, optical input, and Bluetooth connectivity, it supports flexible setups. Its compact size suits smaller rooms while still offering cinematic effects. Buyers appreciate the value and build quality, though some report inconsistencies in remote performance and occasional sound distortion at higher volumes.
Dolby Atmos at budget price
Multiple connectivity options
Mixed remote performance
Sound distortion at high volume
Buyers appreciate its Dolby Atmos experience and compact size. However, some report remote issues and inconsistent audio quality.
You should choose this product because it offers Dolby Atmos immersion at a more accessible price point.
Sonos Ray is a compact premium soundbar designed for both TV audio and music streaming. It delivers a surprisingly wide soundstage with clear dialogue and balanced sound output. Using Wi-Fi connectivity, it supports streaming through the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect. Its minimal two-cable setup ensures easy installation. While it lacks HDMI ARC and a subwoofer, its refined audio tuning and ecosystem integration make it ideal for users prioritising sound quality and wireless streaming convenience.
Excellent sound clarity
Strong streaming ecosystem
No HDMI ARC
Premium pricing
You should choose this product because it delivers premium sound clarity with seamless wireless streaming and smart ecosystem integration.
Yes, a compact soundbar is more than enough for everyday viewing in smaller rooms. It improves dialogue clarity, balances sound levels, and adds depth compared to TV speakers. While it may not match a full home theatre, it delivers a noticeable and practical upgrade.
Soundbars are designed to enhance clarity and separation, which most TV speakers struggle with due to their size. You will notice clearer voices, better bass, and more consistent volume levels, especially during action scenes or dialogue-heavy content.
The most important feature is balanced audio performance, especially clear dialogue. Along with that, HDMI ARC support ensures easy connectivity, and a well-tuned sound profile matters more than just high power output, particularly in smaller spaces.
TV voices getting lost? We pick the best soundbar with subwoofer for clearer dialogue, fuller bass, calmer movie nights
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FAQs
Do soundbars work with all TVs?
Most soundbars are compatible with modern TVs through HDMI ARC, optical, or Bluetooth. You just need to check the available ports on your TV before buying.
Is a subwoofer necessary for a soundbar?
A subwoofer is not always required for smaller rooms or casual viewing. However, it can add deeper bass if you enjoy more immersive audio.
Can you place a soundbar inside a TV unit?
Yes, but make sure there is enough open space for sound to travel properly. Blocking the front or sides can affect audio clarity.
Are wireless soundbars reliable?
Wireless features like Bluetooth work well for most everyday use cases. For the best audio stability, HDMI ARC is still the preferred connection.
How long does a soundbar typically last?
A good soundbar can last several years with regular use. Build quality and brand reliability play a key role in long-term performance.