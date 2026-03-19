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No space for a home theatre system? Try these compact soundbars for smart TV

Small living spaces need smart audio solutions. These compact soundbars are designed to fit easily into Indian homes while delivering clear sound, balanced bass, and a noticeable upgrade over standard TV speakers.

Updated19 Mar 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Get better sound without taking up extra space with these soundbars
Get better sound without taking up extra space with these soundbars
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By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Living rooms and bedrooms today are designed to be functional, not crowded. While TVs continue to get slimmer and sharper, their built-in speakers often struggle to deliver clear and balanced audio, especially in smaller spaces where sound can feel uneven.

Our PicksBest overallValue for moneyBudget friendlySuperior sound qualityFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

This is where compact soundbars make a real difference. Built to fit neatly into tighter setups, they enhance dialogue, improve overall clarity, and keep your space free from bulky equipment. The right option can upgrade your everyday viewing experience without adding complexity or clutter.

Soundbar specification comparison

SoundbarsOutput PowerDolby SupportConnectivity
Sony HT-S100F120WDolby AudioBluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical
JBL SB510200WDolby AudioHDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Optical
boAt Aavante 2.2 80080WNoBluetooth, HDMI ARC, AUX, USB
Zebronics 3850 Pro170WDolby AtmosHDMI, Optical, Bluetooth
Sonos Ray50W (approx.)NoWi-Fi, Optical

BEST OVERALL

Sony HT-S100F is a compact 2.0-channel soundbar designed for small rooms and basic TV audio upgrades. With 120W output, Bass Reflex speaker design, and S-Force Front Surround, it enhances clarity and creates a wider soundstage without external speakers. LDAC Bluetooth support ensures better wireless audio quality, while HDMI ARC simplifies connectivity. Its slim design fits neatly under most televisions. Ideal for everyday use, it delivers clear vocals and balanced sound, though it lacks a dedicated subwoofer for deeper bass performance.

Specifications

Output Power
120W
Channel
2.0
Audio Tech
S-Force Front Surround
Connectivity
Bluetooth (LDAC), HDMI ARC, Optical
Design
Slim compact

Reason to buy

Compact and easy to install

Clear dialogue and balanced sound

Reason to avoid

No dedicated subwoofer

Limited bass depth

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its clear sound quality, compact design, and easy installation. Many consider it a good budget option for small rooms and everyday TV use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers reliable Sony audio clarity in a compact, affordable design suitable for small living spaces.

VALUE FOR MONEY

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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JBL Cinema SB510 is a 200W 3.1 channel soundbar featuring Dolby Audio and a built-in subwoofer for deeper bass without additional hardware. The dedicated centre channel improves dialogue clarity, making it ideal for movies and TV shows. HDMI ARC enables simple one-cable setup, while Bluetooth allows wireless streaming. Its racetrack drivers enhance sound dispersion. Designed for compact rooms, it balances performance and convenience, though some users report inconsistent volume levels and connectivity issues during extended use.

Specifications

Output Power
200W
Channel
3.1
Subwoofer
Built-in
Connectivity
HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Optical
Audio
Dolby Audio

Reason to buy

Clear dialogue via centre channel

No external subwoofer needed

Reason to avoid

Mixed connectivity feedback

Volume may feel limited

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its compact design and clear dialogue. However, some report Bluetooth issues and inconsistent sound performance at higher volumes.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers Dolby Audio with built-in bass and a clutter-free setup for small rooms.

BUDGET FRIENDLY

boAt Aavante 2.2 800 is an 80W soundbar with a 2.2 channel setup and built-in subwoofer designed for budget home entertainment. It offers boAt Signature Sound with adjustable bass and treble controls for personalised listening. Multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, AUX, and USB ensure flexibility. Back-lit touch controls and EQ modes enhance usability. Suitable for small to medium rooms, it provides decent bass and clarity, though overall loudness is limited compared to higher wattage models.

Specifications

Output Power
80W
Channel
2.2
Subwoofer
Built-in
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, AUX, USB
EQ Modes
Multiple

Reason to buy

Adjustable bass and treble

Multiple connectivity options

Reason to avoid

Lower output power

Not ideal for large rooms

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers customisable sound and versatile connectivity at an affordable price.

Zebronics Juke Bar 3850 Pro is a 170W soundbar featuring Dolby Atmos support for immersive audio. It uses multiple front and upward-firing drivers to create a wider and more engaging soundstage. With triple HDMI options, optical input, and Bluetooth connectivity, it supports flexible setups. Its compact size suits smaller rooms while still offering cinematic effects. Buyers appreciate the value and build quality, though some report inconsistencies in remote performance and occasional sound distortion at higher volumes.

Specifications

Output Power
170W
Channel
Multi-driver Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
HDMI ARC, HDMI IN, Optical, Bluetooth, USB
Mounting
Wall/Tabletop
Audio
Dolby Atmos

Reason to buy

Dolby Atmos at budget price

Multiple connectivity options

Reason to avoid

Mixed remote performance

Sound distortion at high volume

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its Dolby Atmos experience and compact size. However, some report remote issues and inconsistent audio quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers Dolby Atmos immersion at a more accessible price point.

SUPERIOR SOUND QUALITY

Sonos Ray is a compact premium soundbar designed for both TV audio and music streaming. It delivers a surprisingly wide soundstage with clear dialogue and balanced sound output. Using Wi-Fi connectivity, it supports streaming through the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect. Its minimal two-cable setup ensures easy installation. While it lacks HDMI ARC and a subwoofer, its refined audio tuning and ecosystem integration make it ideal for users prioritising sound quality and wireless streaming convenience.

Specifications

Output Power
Not specified (optimised audio tuning)
Channel
Stereo
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Optical
Streaming
AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect
Setup
Two-cable installation

Reason to buy

Excellent sound clarity

Strong streaming ecosystem

Reason to avoid

No HDMI ARC

Premium pricing

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers premium sound clarity with seamless wireless streaming and smart ecosystem integration.

Factors to consider when buying a soundbar

  • Audio channels: More channels improve separation and create a wider, more immersive soundstage, especially for movies and shows.
  • Room size: Smaller rooms work better with compact, lower-power soundbars, while larger spaces may need a subwoofer and higher output.
  • Connectivity: HDMI ARC or eARC ensures easy setup and better audio quality, while Bluetooth adds convenience for music streaming.
  • Subwoofer setup: Built-in bass is enough for most setups, but a separate subwoofer adds depth if you prefer stronger low-end performance.
  • Size and placement: Choose a soundbar that fits your TV unit or wall setup without overhang, keeping the overall setup clean and balanced.

Is a compact soundbar enough for movies and shows?

Yes, a compact soundbar is more than enough for everyday viewing in smaller rooms. It improves dialogue clarity, balances sound levels, and adds depth compared to TV speakers. While it may not match a full home theatre, it delivers a noticeable and practical upgrade.

Do soundbars really make a difference over TV speakers?

Soundbars are designed to enhance clarity and separation, which most TV speakers struggle with due to their size. You will notice clearer voices, better bass, and more consistent volume levels, especially during action scenes or dialogue-heavy content.

What is the most important feature to look for in a soundbar?

The most important feature is balanced audio performance, especially clear dialogue. Along with that, HDMI ARC support ensures easy connectivity, and a well-tuned sound profile matters more than just high power output, particularly in smaller spaces.

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FAQs

Do soundbars work with all TVs?

Most soundbars are compatible with modern TVs through HDMI ARC, optical, or Bluetooth. You just need to check the available ports on your TV before buying.

Is a subwoofer necessary for a soundbar?

A subwoofer is not always required for smaller rooms or casual viewing. However, it can add deeper bass if you enjoy more immersive audio.

Can you place a soundbar inside a TV unit?

Yes, but make sure there is enough open space for sound to travel properly. Blocking the front or sides can affect audio clarity.

Are wireless soundbars reliable?

Wireless features like Bluetooth work well for most everyday use cases. For the best audio stability, HDMI ARC is still the preferred connection.

How long does a soundbar typically last?

A good soundbar can last several years with regular use. Build quality and brand reliability play a key role in long-term performance.

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