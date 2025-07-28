Noise Air Clips 2 launched in India with 12mm drivers, up to 40 hours of battery life, and more

Noise has launched its second-generation Open-Ear earbuds, the Air Clips 2, in India. The open-ear wearable stereo (OWS) comes with several upgrades, such as a new generation Open Beam Design, AirWave Technology for high-quality sound, and upgraded 40 hours of battery life, making it a great option for your audio experience. The first generation Noise Air Clips were launched last year in December, gaining much attention in the market for their unique-looking design and clip-style fit. Now, Noise has introduced a more comfortable design and fit, which may come to the buyer's liking. Here’s everything you need to know about the Noise Air Clips 2

Advertisement

Noise Air Clips 2: Specifications and features The Noise Air Clips 2 feature comes with a new Open Beam design and a similar clip design, providing a stronger grip and comfortable fit. It features 12mm dynamic drivers for clear and crisp audio quality. It is also powered by AirWave Technology that leverages air conduction to provide for enhanced sound quality. It prevents sound leakage; therefore, so one in your surroundings will know what you’re listening to, keep your audio experience private. In addition, its open-air design will enable users to stay aware of their environment.

For connectivity, the Noise Air Clip 2 supports Bluetooth 5.3, which enables connecting two devices simultaneously. It also comes with HyperSync Technology, which instantly pairs the device when the charging case is opened. If you are a gaming enthusiast, the OWS also offers low-latency mode for lag-free gaming.

Advertisement

The Noise Air Clip 2 claims to offer up to 40 hours of battery life with the charging case in a single charge. However, the earbud could last up to six and a half hours.

Noise Air Clips 2: Price and availability The Noise Air Clips 2 comes at a starting price of Rs. 3999 in India. The OWS will be available in three colour options: Frost Black, Frost Green, and Frost Ivory. The Noise Air Clips 2 is available for pre-order for Rs. 499 from the Noise website. With pre-booking, buyers can get coupons worth Rs. 1,749 on the purchase. The official sale will go live on July 29, at 12 PM IST on Amazon and the Noise India e-store.