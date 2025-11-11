Not cleaning your air fryer regularly? Experts say it’s a health risk you shouldn’t take

When was the last time you cleaned your air fryer?

A food-safety awareness survey recently found that 47% of air fryer owners do not clean the appliance after every use. While skipping dish duty may feel harmless, food and hygiene experts say the consequences are serious, ranging from foul odours to fire hazards and even bacterial contamination that could lead to illness.

Why does food residue spread faster in air fryers Unlike an oven, where heat rises gradually, an air fryer uses rapid air circulation, pushing hot air around food at high speed. This powerful fan action sends tiny food particles, oil droplets, and spices into every corner of the machine.

Dishes most commonly cooked in air fryers, like breaded snacks, frozen fries, crispy chicken, kebabs and cutlets often contain high fat and loose crumbs. When these collect on the heating coil or vents, the risk rises quickly.

“If the grease keeps heating again and again, it turns into a thick, burnt layer that becomes difficult to remove,” says one Mumbai-based kitchen appliance technician. “It can even start smoking during cooking, which users often mistake as a machine fault.”

Fire hazards and food contamination Kitchen safety reviewers have issued warnings about unattended grease buildup igniting under high heat. Experts compare it to how old cooking oil catches fire in neglected restaurant fryers, only this time, the problem is hidden inside a compact device on your countertop.

There’s also a misleading belief that high temperature alone kills all harmful bacteria. But microorganisms like E. coli, Listeria and Salmonella can survive in food residue trapped under layers of burnt fat.

“Any leftover juices from meat or seafood can allow bacteria to grow between cooking cycles,” explains a Delhi-based nutrition consultant. Reheating does not guarantee complete safety if the surface isn’t cleaned first, she adds.

Additionally, dirty components block airflow, causing:

Uneven cooking

Longer cooking time

Loss of expected crispiness

Strong, unpleasant odours transferring to fresh food How to prevent these hidden risks Safety experts recommend treating the air fryer more like cookware than a plug-and-play appliance.

After every use

Unplug and allow cooling

Remove basket and tray; wash with warm water and detergent

Wipe the inner chamber and heating element area carefully

Clean the exterior and buttons

Dry completely before reassembling Every 4–5 uses, soak removable parts in boiling water with vinegar to dissolve stubborn grease. If there is excessive smoke or a persistent smell, that’s the signal that cleaning has been ignored too long.