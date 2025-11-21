Not every gadget belongs on an extension cord: Here’s all you need to know about safety

It’s hard to blame anyone for using extension cords or power strips considering how many electronics a modern home needs. Users can be seen juggling chargers, laptops, fans, and a rotating cast of appliances. Most outlets weren’t built for today’s gadget load. So you buy an extension cord, plug things in, and think you’ve solved the problem. But not every device is extension-cord friendly and getting it wrong can spell trouble for your home.

Why big appliances need their own wall socket Start with the kitchen. Most people assume an air fryer or microwave is fine on a strip, especially if the cord can reach. But appliances that heat up such as microwaves, toasters, kettles, and air fryers draw a lot more electricity than chargers and lamps. When they switch on, they demand a ton of power in one go and then keep it coming to stay hot. This constant heavy load can push your extension cord or strip too far. Even if it technically “works,” you’re slowly cooking the wire inside the plastic. At first, you might shrug off a warm cord or plug, but that’s an early warning. Leave it long enough and you’ll see stuff like blackened plugs, melted plastic, or worse.

It’s not just heat makers. Any appliance with a compressor or a motor like fridges, freezers, washing machines, even some water purifiers draws a big burst of power when it kicks in. Extension cords just aren’t rated for all those surges. Each time, you’re taking a risk especially if the cord is older or running under a carpet where heat and damage go unnoticed.

Don’t stack power strips and don’t get clever with extension chains Here’s a mistake almost everyone makes: plugging one power strip into another when the first is full. Or connecting multiple extension cords to make a single run across a room. It looks harmless but resistance builds up and wires heat up. In the end, you risk more than just popping a fuse. The longer the chain, the worse the drop in voltage at the end. This will make it even harder on anything plugged in. Loose connections or cheap sockets worsen the risk, of course. Now, think about tools in your garage or on your balcony. Power tools like drills and grinders are built to run on a proper wall outlet. They often spike power quickly which is a classic way to overload a cord or cheap strip. This is when extension cords can turn from handy to hazardous fast. There’s also one area where you should never take shortcuts - medical equipment. Machines that help with breathing or other essential health needs rely on stable power. A shaky connection or a strip with a weak circuit breaker could cut off supply right when you need it most.