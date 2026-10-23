Not happy with your Apple Watch? These 5 alternatives bring sleep tracking and recovery insights to your wrist

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read moreRead less
Sleep tracking has evolved beyond simply recording how many hours you spend in bed. Modern wearables can estimate your time in different sleep stages, monitor overnight heart rate and offer insights into recovery, helping you understand patterns that might otherwise go unnoticed. However, not every device interprets sleep data in the same way, and accuracy can vary between models.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Amazfit Active Max(Smartchoice) Smart Watch 1.5" AMOLED Display,25-Day Battery,Offline Maps,GPS,4GB Storage,170+Sport Modes,5 ATM,Heart Rate & Sleep Fitness Tracker, Android & iPhone,BlackView Details
₹13,499
Garmin Forerunner 265 Music 46mm, Black/Powder Gray GPS Running SmartwatchView Details
₹29,990
Garmin Venu 3 Slate Stainless Steel Smart Watch Bezel with Black Case | AMOLED GPS Smartwatch | Speaker & Microphone | Sleep Coach | ECG App Support* | Upto 14 Days BatteryView Details
₹34,990
Samsung Galaxy Watch9 (44mm Bluetooth, Graphite)View Details
₹36,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & AgesView Details
₹44,800
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
While the Apple Watch remains a popular choice, some alternatives combine sleep monitoring with longer battery life, detailed fitness metrics and recovery tools. If you're looking for the best smartwatch for sleep tracking, several options are worth considering.
From smartwatches with advanced sleep tracking to fitness-focused wearables, these Apple Watch alternatives in 2026 offer different approaches to overnight monitoring, making it worth comparing their features before choosing one.
The Amazfit Active Max is designed for people who want to monitor their health and fitness without charging their smartwatch every day. It features a bright AMOLED display, built-in GPS, sleep tracking and over 170 workout modes. Its long battery life, offline maps and music storage make it useful for everyday activities and outdoor training.
Bright AMOLED display: Easy to read outdoors, even in bright sunlight.
Long battery life: Lasts up to 25 days under typical usage.
Extensive fitness features: Tracks sleep, heart rate and over 170 workout types.
No dual-band GPS: Location tracking may be less precise than on some premium sports watches.
Bulky design: The large case may not suit smaller wrists.
Limited smart features: Its app ecosystem is less extensive than Wear OS or watchOS.
Buyers generally appreciate the bright display, long battery life and range of fitness-tracking features. Some also praise its sleep monitoring and value for money. However, feedback points to occasional inaccuracies in step counting, a bulky design, and limited smart features. Individual experiences may vary.
Consider the Amazfit Active Max if you want a fitness-focused smartwatch with a bright screen, built-in GPS and detailed health tracking. Its long battery life reduces the need for frequent charging, while offline maps and music storage suit outdoor workouts. However, runners seeking highly precise GPS may prefer a dual-band model.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Tracking your runs is useful, but understanding how well your body recovers can help you train smarter. The Garmin Forerunner 265 Music combines sleep tracking and recovery insights with running metrics, built-in GPS and offline music storage. Its bright AMOLED display makes workout statistics easy to read, while its long battery life reduces the need for frequent charging.
AMOLED display: Delivers bright colours and clear workout statistics.
Advanced sleep tracking: Provides sleep scores, sleep insights and overnight health measurements.
GPS and music storage: Supports outdoor runs and phone-free music playback.
Shorter battery life with music: Lasts up to seven hours with GPS and music enabled.
Running-focused features: Casual users may not need its extensive training tools.
Limited app selection: Offers fewer third-party apps than some mainstream smartwatches.
Buyers generally appreciate the Garmin Forerunner 265 Music's bright AMOLED display, accurate GPS tracking and extensive running features. Some also value its sleep monitoring, recovery insights and music storage for phone-free workouts. However, feedback may point to its premium price, limited smartwatch features and shorter battery life when GPS and music are used together. Individual experiences may vary.
The Garmin Forerunner 265 Music is worth considering if you want sleep tracking alongside detailed running and recovery insights. Its training readiness feature can help you decide when to push yourself and when to rest, while built-in GPS and music storage make outdoor workouts more convenient.
If you want to monitor your sleep without giving up everyday smartwatch features, the Garmin Venu 3 is worth considering. It tracks sleep stages, naps and overnight health metrics, then offers a sleep score and personalised guidance. Its bright AMOLED display, built-in GPS, and long battery life make it ideal for workouts and everyday wear.
Advanced sleep tracking: Offers sleep scores, nap detection and personalised sleep coaching.
Long battery life: Lasts up to 14 days in smartwatch mode.
Everyday smartwatch features: Supports Bluetooth calls, notifications and offline music playback.
Limited app ecosystem: Offers fewer third-party apps than the Apple Watch.
Expensive: May be costly for users who only need basic fitness and sleep tracking.
Buyers generally appreciate the Garmin Venu 3's long battery life, accurate heart-rate monitoring and extensive health features. Some also praise its comfortable design and bright display. However, feedback points to inconsistent sleep tracking, fewer smart features than the Apple Watch, and occasional connectivity issues. Individual experiences may vary.
Consider the Garmin Venu 3 if you want sleep tracking alongside everyday health and fitness features. Its sleep coach, nap detection and Body Battery insights help you understand how rest and activity affect your energy levels. Its long battery life also means you need to charge it less often than many mainstream smartwatches.
Sleep tracking can help you understand your nightly rest, but having useful insights to act on makes the experience more valuable. The Samsung Galaxy Watch9 tracks sleep patterns, monitors overnight health metrics and offers personalised sleep coaching. Its bright AMOLED display, fitness tools and Wear OS features make it a versatile companion for everyday health monitoring.
Advanced sleep tracking: Offers sleep scores, sleep-stage monitoring and personalised sleep coaching.
Bright AMOLED display: Delivers clear visuals with peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.
Comprehensive health features: Tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature and other health metrics.
Frequent charging: Battery life can be limited to around 30 hours with the always-on display enabled.
Some features require a Samsung phone: Certain health-monitoring tools have device compatibility restrictions.
Premium pricing: May be expensive for users who only need basic sleep and fitness tracking.
Buyers generally appreciate the bright display, lightweight design and comprehensive health-tracking features. Some also praise its responsive performance, comfortable fit and improved battery life. However, feedback highlights concerns about battery drain during intensive tracking and the incremental nature of some upgrades. Individual experiences may vary.
Consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch9 if you want sleep tracking alongside everyday smartwatch features. Its sleep coaching, overnight health monitoring and personalised recovery insights help you understand your sleeping habits. The bright display, built-in GPS and extensive app support also make it useful for workouts and daily activities.
For those who want to track their health while staying active, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra offers more than basic fitness tracking. It monitors sleep, provides personalised coaching and tracks workouts with dual-frequency GPS. Its rugged titanium body, bright AMOLED display and extended battery life also make it suitable for outdoor adventures.
Advanced sleep tracking: Provides sleep scores, sleep coaching and sleep apnoea detection where supported.
Rugged construction: Features a titanium frame, sapphire crystal glass and 10 ATM water resistance.
Outdoor fitness features: Offers dual-frequency GPS, route guidance and a programmable Quick Button.
Large design: The 47mm case may feel bulky on smaller wrists.
Battery life varies: Intensive overnightays-on display can require more frequent charging.
Limited compatibility: Some health features require a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone.
Buyers generally appreciate the bright display, premium titanium construction and extensive health-tracking features. Some also praise its GPS performance, comfortable fit and useful fitness tools. However, feedback points to limited battery life with intensive use and the watch's bulky design, which may not suit everyone. Individual experiences may vary.
Consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra if you want sleep monitoring alongside advanced fitness tracking and outdoor navigation. Its sleep coaching, health insights and dual-frequency GPS make it useful for active users, while the rugged construction suits demanding environments. However, consider its size and charging requirements before buying.
Smartwatch
Display
GPS
Software
|Samsung Galaxy Watch9 (44mm Bluetooth)
|1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 pixels
|Built-in GPS with GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and QZSS support
|Wear OS with Samsung One UI Watch
|Amazfit Active Max
|1.5-inch AMOLED, 480 × 480 pixels
|Built-in GPS with support for five satellite positioning systems
|Zepp OS, compatible with Android and iOS
|Garmin Forerunner 265 Music
|1.3-inch AMOLED, 416 × 416 pixels
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, multi-band positioning and SatIQ
|Garmin OS, compatible with Android and iOS
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
|1.47-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 pixels
|Dual-frequency GPS with GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou support
|Wear OS with Samsung One UI Watch
|Garmin Venu 3
|1.4-inch AMOLED, 454 × 454 pixels
|Built-in GPS with GLONASS and Galileo
|Garmin OS, compatible with Android and iOS
Up to 75% off on projectors from BenQ, Zebronics, E Gate and others in Amazon Diwali Sale: Check top deals
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn....Read more
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.