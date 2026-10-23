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Not happy with your Apple Watch? These 5 alternatives bring sleep tracking and recovery insights to your wrist

Your sleep data can reveal patterns beyond bedtime. Discover 5 smartwatches with sleep-stage tracking, health metrics and recovery tools to consider in 2026.

Published23 Oct 2026, 05:00 PM IST
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Find the right smartwatch by weighing sleep monitoring, recovery insights, battery life, comfort, and overall value.
Find the right smartwatch by weighing sleep monitoring, recovery insights, battery life, comfort, and overall value.(Bloomberg)

By Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

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Sleep tracking has evolved beyond simply recording how many hours you spend in bed. Modern wearables can estimate your time in different sleep stages, monitor overnight heart rate and offer insights into recovery, helping you understand patterns that might otherwise go unnoticed. However, not every device interprets sleep data in the same way, and accuracy can vary between models.

Our Picks

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Amazfit Active Max(Smartchoice) Smart Watch 1.5" AMOLED Display,25-Day Battery,Offline Maps,GPS,4GB Storage,170+Sport Modes,5 ATM,Heart Rate & Sleep Fitness Tracker, Android & iPhone,BlackView Details...

₹13,499

...
CHECK OFFERS

Garmin Forerunner 265 Music 46mm, Black/Powder Gray GPS Running SmartwatchView Details...

₹29,990

...
CHECK OFFERS

Garmin Venu 3 Slate Stainless Steel Smart Watch Bezel with Black Case | AMOLED GPS Smartwatch | Speaker & Microphone | Sleep Coach | ECG App Support* | Upto 14 Days BatteryView Details...

₹34,990

...
CHECK OFFERS

Samsung Galaxy Watch9 (44mm Bluetooth, Graphite)View Details...

₹36,999

...
CHECK OFFERS

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & AgesView Details...

₹44,800

...
CHECK OFFERS
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

While the Apple Watch remains a popular choice, some alternatives combine sleep monitoring with longer battery life, detailed fitness metrics and recovery tools. If you're looking for the best smartwatch for sleep tracking, several options are worth considering.

From smartwatches with advanced sleep tracking to fitness-focused wearables, these Apple Watch alternatives in 2026 offer different approaches to overnight monitoring, making it worth comparing their features before choosing one.

The Amazfit Active Max is designed for people who want to monitor their health and fitness without charging their smartwatch every day. It features a bright AMOLED display, built-in GPS, sleep tracking and over 170 workout modes. Its long battery life, offline maps and music storage make it useful for everyday activities and outdoor training.

Specifications

BATTERY
658mAh, up to 25 days of typical use
DISPLAY
1.5-inch AMOLED, 480 × 480 resolution, up to 3,000 nits brightness
CHIPSET
Not specified
GPS
Built-in GPS with support for five satellite positioning systems
SOFTWARE
Zepp OS, compatible with the Zepp app on Android and iOS
DURABILITY
5 ATM water resistance, aluminium alloy frame and polymer case

Reasons to buy

...

Bright AMOLED display: Easy to read outdoors, even in bright sunlight.

...

Long battery life: Lasts up to 25 days under typical usage.

...

Extensive fitness features: Tracks sleep, heart rate and over 170 workout types.

Reason to avoid

...

No dual-band GPS: Location tracking may be less precise than on some premium sports watches.

...

Bulky design: The large case may not suit smaller wrists.

...

Limited smart features: Its app ecosystem is less extensive than Wear OS or watchOS.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the bright display, long battery life and range of fitness-tracking features. Some also praise its sleep monitoring and value for money. However, feedback points to occasional inaccuracies in step counting, a bulky design, and limited smart features. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

Consider the Amazfit Active Max if you want a fitness-focused smartwatch with a bright screen, built-in GPS and detailed health tracking. Its long battery life reduces the need for frequent charging, while offline maps and music storage suit outdoor workouts. However, runners seeking highly precise GPS may prefer a dual-band model.

2. Garmin Forerunner 265 Music 46mm, Black/Powder Gray GPS Running Smartwatch

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Tracking your runs is useful, but understanding how well your body recovers can help you train smarter. The Garmin Forerunner 265 Music combines sleep tracking and recovery insights with running metrics, built-in GPS and offline music storage. Its bright AMOLED display makes workout statistics easy to read, while its long battery life reduces the need for frequent charging.

Specifications

BATTERY
Up to 13 days in smartwatch mode; up to 7 hours with GPS and music
DISPLAY
1.3-inch AMOLED, 416 × 416 resolution
CHIPSET
Not specified by Garmin
GPS
Built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and multi-band positioning with SatIQ
SOFTWARE
Garmin OS, compatible with Garmin Connect on Android and iOS
DURABILITY
5 ATM water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Reasons to buy

...

AMOLED display: Delivers bright colours and clear workout statistics.

...

Advanced sleep tracking: Provides sleep scores, sleep insights and overnight health measurements.

...

GPS and music storage: Supports outdoor runs and phone-free music playback.

Reason to avoid

...

Shorter battery life with music: Lasts up to seven hours with GPS and music enabled.

...

Running-focused features: Casual users may not need its extensive training tools.

...

Limited app selection: Offers fewer third-party apps than some mainstream smartwatches.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the Garmin Forerunner 265 Music's bright AMOLED display, accurate GPS tracking and extensive running features. Some also value its sleep monitoring, recovery insights and music storage for phone-free workouts. However, feedback may point to its premium price, limited smartwatch features and shorter battery life when GPS and music are used together. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Garmin Forerunner 265 Music is worth considering if you want sleep tracking alongside detailed running and recovery insights. Its training readiness feature can help you decide when to push yourself and when to rest, while built-in GPS and music storage make outdoor workouts more convenient.

If you want to monitor your sleep without giving up everyday smartwatch features, the Garmin Venu 3 is worth considering. It tracks sleep stages, naps and overnight health metrics, then offers a sleep score and personalised guidance. Its bright AMOLED display, built-in GPS, and long battery life make it ideal for workouts and everyday wear.

Specifications

BATTERY
Up to 14 days in smartwatch mode; up to 5 days with always-on display
DISPLAY
1.4-inch AMOLED, 454 × 454 resolution
CHIPSET
Not specified by Garmin
GPS
Built-in GPS, GLONASS and Galileo
SOFTWARE
Garmin OS, compatible with Garmin Connect on Android and iOS
DURABILITY
5 ATM water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 lens

Reasons to buy

...

Advanced sleep tracking: Offers sleep scores, nap detection and personalised sleep coaching.

...

Long battery life: Lasts up to 14 days in smartwatch mode.

...

Everyday smartwatch features: Supports Bluetooth calls, notifications and offline music playback.

Reason to avoid

...

Limited app ecosystem: Offers fewer third-party apps than the Apple Watch.

...

Expensive: May be costly for users who only need basic fitness and sleep tracking.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the Garmin Venu 3's long battery life, accurate heart-rate monitoring and extensive health features. Some also praise its comfortable design and bright display. However, feedback points to inconsistent sleep tracking, fewer smart features than the Apple Watch, and occasional connectivity issues. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

Consider the Garmin Venu 3 if you want sleep tracking alongside everyday health and fitness features. Its sleep coach, nap detection and Body Battery insights help you understand how rest and activity affect your energy levels. Its long battery life also means you need to charge it less often than many mainstream smartwatches.

Sleep tracking can help you understand your nightly rest, but having useful insights to act on makes the experience more valuable. The Samsung Galaxy Watch9 tracks sleep patterns, monitors overnight health metrics and offers personalised sleep coaching. Its bright AMOLED display, fitness tools and Wear OS features make it a versatile companion for everyday health monitoring.

Specifications

BATTERY
445mAh, up to 40 hours with always-on display off
DISPLAY
1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 resolution
CHIPSET
Snapdragon Wear Elite platform
GPS
Built-in GPS with GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and QZSS support
SOFTWARE
Wear OS 7 with Samsung's One UI Watch
DURABILITY
5 ATM water resistance, IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H certification

Reasons to buy

...

Advanced sleep tracking: Offers sleep scores, sleep-stage monitoring and personalised sleep coaching.

...

Bright AMOLED display: Delivers clear visuals with peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.

...

Comprehensive health features: Tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature and other health metrics.

Reason to avoid

...

Frequent charging: Battery life can be limited to around 30 hours with the always-on display enabled.

...

Some features require a Samsung phone: Certain health-monitoring tools have device compatibility restrictions.

...

Premium pricing: May be expensive for users who only need basic sleep and fitness tracking.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the bright display, lightweight design and comprehensive health-tracking features. Some also praise its responsive performance, comfortable fit and improved battery life. However, feedback highlights concerns about battery drain during intensive tracking and the incremental nature of some upgrades. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

Consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch9 if you want sleep tracking alongside everyday smartwatch features. Its sleep coaching, overnight health monitoring and personalised recovery insights help you understand your sleeping habits. The bright display, built-in GPS and extensive app support also make it useful for workouts and daily activities.

For those who want to track their health while staying active, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra offers more than basic fitness tracking. It monitors sleep, provides personalised coaching and tracks workouts with dual-frequency GPS. Its rugged titanium body, bright AMOLED display and extended battery life also make it suitable for outdoor adventures.

Specifications

BATTERY
590mAh, up to 80 hours with the always-on display off; up to 100 hours in Power Saving mode
DISPLAY
1.47-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 resolution
CHIPSET
Exynos W1000, 3nm, penta-core processor
GPS
Built-in dual-frequency GPS with GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou support
SOFTWARE
Wear OS powered by Samsung, with One UI Watch
DURABILITY
Titanium frame, sapphire crystal glass, 10 ATM water resistance, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certification

Reasons to buy

...

Advanced sleep tracking: Provides sleep scores, sleep coaching and sleep apnoea detection where supported.

...

Rugged construction: Features a titanium frame, sapphire crystal glass and 10 ATM water resistance.

...

Outdoor fitness features: Offers dual-frequency GPS, route guidance and a programmable Quick Button.

Reason to avoid

...

Large design: The 47mm case may feel bulky on smaller wrists.

...

Battery life varies: Intensive overnightays-on display can require more frequent charging.

...

Limited compatibility: Some health features require a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the bright display, premium titanium construction and extensive health-tracking features. Some also praise its GPS performance, comfortable fit and useful fitness tools. However, feedback points to limited battery life with intensive use and the watch's bulky design, which may not suit everyone. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

Consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra if you want sleep monitoring alongside advanced fitness tracking and outdoor navigation. Its sleep coaching, health insights and dual-frequency GPS make it useful for active users, while the rugged construction suits demanding environments. However, consider its size and charging requirements before buying.

Factors to consider when purchasing a smartwatch

  • Sleep tracking features: Look for sleep-stage tracking, sleep scores and personalised insights when choosing the best smartwatch for sleep tracking. Remember that these readings are estimates, not medical diagnoses.
  • Battery life: Choose a watch that can track your sleep overnight without requiring frequent charging.
  • Health monitoring: Check for heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurements and recovery insights that suit your needs.
  • Comfort and design: A lightweight watch with a comfortable strap is easier to wear throughout the night.
  • Phone compatibility: Ensure the watch works with your smartphone and supports its advertised features.
  • Price and value: Compare features before choosing among Apple Watch alternatives in 2026.

How Do These Smartwatches Stack Up?

Smartwatch

Display

GPS

Software

Samsung Galaxy Watch9 (44mm Bluetooth)1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 pixelsBuilt-in GPS with GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and QZSS supportWear OS with Samsung One UI Watch
Amazfit Active Max1.5-inch AMOLED, 480 × 480 pixelsBuilt-in GPS with support for five satellite positioning systemsZepp OS, compatible with Android and iOS
Garmin Forerunner 265 Music1.3-inch AMOLED, 416 × 416 pixelsGPS, GLONASS, Galileo, multi-band positioning and SatIQGarmin OS, compatible with Android and iOS
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra1.47-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 pixelsDual-frequency GPS with GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou supportWear OS with Samsung One UI Watch
Garmin Venu 31.4-inch AMOLED, 454 × 454 pixelsBuilt-in GPS with GLONASS and GalileoGarmin OS, compatible with Android and iOS

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesNot happy with your Apple Watch? These 5 alternatives bring sleep tracking and recovery insights to your wrist
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Meet your Guide

Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn....Read more

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