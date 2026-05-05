Subscribe
Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

Not impressed with AirPods? These ANC earbuds are worth a closer look

From active noise cancellation to reliable call quality, these earphones offer practical alternatives to AirPods for everyday listening and travel.

Updated5 May 2026, 01:48 PM IST
ANC earphones that balance sound, comfort and everyday usability.
ANC earphones that balance sound, comfort and everyday usability.
AI Quick Read

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Read moreRead less

AirPods are often the default choice for wireless earphones, but they are not the only option available today. Many users now look for alternatives that offer similar convenience while adding features like stronger noise cancellation, better battery life or broader device compatibility.

Our PicksFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

This is where modern wireless earphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) stand out. They help reduce background noise during travel, improve focus during calls and deliver a more immersive listening experience. With multiple brands offering well-rounded options, it is now possible to find earphones that match or even exceed expectations in specific areas. This guide highlights some reliable alternatives designed for everyday use.

Sony WF-C710N true wireless earbuds deliver balanced audio with active noise cancellation and a comfortable ergonomic design for daily use. Equipped with Ambient Sound Mode, they allow users to stay aware of surroundings while enjoying music. The earbuds support stable Bluetooth connectivity and offer decent battery life for all-day listening. Sony’s tuning ensures clear vocals and controlled bass, making them suitable for calls, music, and casual entertainment without overwhelming sound signatures.

Specifications

Type
True Wireless Earbuds
ANC
Yes
Battery
Up to ~20 hours (with case)
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Modes
Ambient + ANC

Reason to buy

Balanced sound tuning

Comfortable lightweight design

Reason to avoid

Average battery compared to rivals

No advanced codec support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the comfort and balanced audio quality. Some mention ANC works well for daily use, though not the strongest in noisy environments.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for reliable Sony sound quality with practical ANC and comfortable everyday usability.

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones offer signature sound clarity with adaptive noise cancellation and long battery life. Built with custom drivers, they provide detailed audio with strong mids and controlled bass. Transparency mode helps users stay aware when needed. The headphones deliver extended playback, making them ideal for travel and work. With a lightweight design and comfortable ear cushions, they suit long listening sessions while maintaining consistent performance across genres.

Specifications

Type
Over-ear Headphones
ANC
Adaptive ANC
Battery
Up to 50 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mode
Transparency

Reason to buy

Excellent battery life

Detailed audio clarity

Reason to avoid

Premium pricing

Limited compact portability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the battery life and sound clarity. Some mention the comfort is great for long usage, though pricing feels slightly high.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for long-lasting battery and premium sound quality with effective noise cancellation.

JBL Tune 230NC TWS earbuds feature adaptive noise cancellation combined with JBL’s signature bass-heavy sound profile. Designed for active users, they provide strong battery life and a secure fit for workouts and daily commuting. Smart Ambient technology allows environmental awareness when needed. The earbuds offer stable Bluetooth connectivity and decent call quality. They are well-suited for users who enjoy energetic audio output with punchy bass and reliable everyday performance.

Specifications

Type
True Wireless
ANC
Adaptive ANC
Battery
Up to 40 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Feature
Smart Ambient

Reason to buy

Strong bass performance

Good battery backup

Reason to avoid

Bass may overpower mids

Fit may vary for some users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the punchy bass and battery life. Some feel the sound is slightly bass-heavy but enjoyable for music lovers.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for powerful bass output with solid ANC and long battery performance.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE offer effective active noise cancellation in a compact and ergonomic design. They deliver clear sound with a focus on balanced tuning and improved voice clarity during calls. Seamless integration with Samsung devices enhances usability through quick pairing and device switching. With a secure in-ear fit and decent battery life, they are ideal for daily commuting and office use. The earbuds provide dependable performance without entering premium pricing territory.

Specifications

Type
True Wireless
ANC
Yes
Battery
Up to 30 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Feature
Auto switching

Reason to buy

Comfortable secure fit

Seamless Samsung ecosystem

Reason to avoid

Limited features outside Samsung

Basic customisation options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the comfort and reliable ANC. Many highlight smooth pairing with Samsung devices and good call clarity.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for easy Samsung integration and balanced sound with effective noise cancellation.

Skullcandy Rail ANC earbuds combine bold bass output with active noise cancellation and multipoint connectivity. Designed for casual users, they offer long battery life and built-in microphone support for calls. The sound profile is tuned for energetic listening, making them ideal for music genres with heavy bass. Their rugged build and modern styling add to their appeal. While not studio-accurate, they provide engaging audio performance for everyday entertainment.

Specifications

Type
True Wireless
ANC
Yes
Battery
Up to 38 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth Multipoint
Feature
Built-in mic

Reason to buy

Strong bass-heavy sound

Multipoint connectivity

Reason to avoid

Not for balanced audio lovers

ANC not top-tier

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the bass-heavy sound and battery life. Some mention ANC is decent but not comparable to premium brands.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for fun, bass-driven audio with solid battery and multipoint connectivity.

JBL Tune 770NC wireless headphones offer adaptive noise cancellation, multipoint connectivity, and JBL’s signature sound. They deliver a balanced mix of bass and clarity suitable for different genres. With long battery life and lightweight construction, they are ideal for travel and work use. The headphones also support custom sound tuning via the JBL app. Their comfortable earcups and reliable connectivity make them a practical everyday listening option.

Specifications

Type
Over-ear
ANC
Adaptive ANC
Battery
Up to 70 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth Multipoint
Feature
Custom EQ

Reason to buy

Excellent battery life

Multipoint support

Reason to avoid

Plastic build

Average call quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight battery life and comfort. Some mention call quality could be better in noisy environments.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for long battery life and flexible connectivity with reliable sound performance.

Noise Air Buds Pro 4 earbuds feature adaptive ANC, spatial audio support, and head tracking for immersive listening. Designed for modern users, they offer seamless pairing and strong battery life. The sound profile is tuned for clarity with enhanced bass, making them suitable for movies and music. Their lightweight design ensures comfort during extended usage. Positioned in the affordable segment, they deliver advanced features typically found in higher-priced earbuds.

Specifications

Type
True Wireless
ANC
Adaptive ANC
Battery
Up to 40 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Feature
Spatial Audio

Reason to buy

Feature-rich for price

Lightweight design

Reason to avoid

Average brand audio tuning

ANC not very strong

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the feature set and value pricing. Some mention ANC is average but acceptable for the price.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for affordable earbuds with advanced features like spatial audio and ANC.

OnePlus Buds Z2 offer active noise cancellation, low-latency performance, and a bass-focused sound profile. They are designed for smooth integration with OnePlus devices while still supporting standard Bluetooth connectivity. With fast charging and solid battery life, they suit daily commuting and casual gaming. The earbuds deliver punchy bass and decent clarity, making them a popular mid-range option for users seeking balanced features and reliable performance.

Specifications

Type
True Wireless
ANC
Yes
Battery
Up to 38 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Feature
Low latency

Reason to buy

Fast charging support

Good bass performance

Reason to avoid

Average mic quality

Limited advanced features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fast charging and bass output. Some mention call quality could be better in noisy environments.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for reliable performance with fast charging and strong bass tuning.

Factors to consider when buying ANC earphones

  • Noise cancellation performance: Effective ANC helps reduce surrounding noise, especially during travel or in crowded environments.
  • Sound quality: Balanced audio tuning ensures clear vocals and enjoyable music playback.
  • Battery life: Long battery life supports extended listening sessions without frequent charging.
  • Comfort and fit: Ergonomic designs improve comfort during long usage and help maintain a secure fit.
  • Connectivity features: Stable Bluetooth connection and multi-device support improve overall usability.

Why consider alternatives instead of AirPods?

Alternatives often provide similar core features while offering additional benefits such as stronger noise cancellation, longer battery life or compatibility across a wider range of devices.

How important is ANC in everyday use?

ANC can significantly improve listening quality by reducing background noise. It is especially useful during travel, commuting or working in noisy environments.

Do these earphones work well across different devices?

Most modern wireless earphones are designed to work across smartphones, tablets and laptops, making them suitable for users who switch between multiple devices.

Top 3 features of best earphones

EarphonesTypeANCBattery Life
Sony WF-C710NTWSYes~20 hrs
Sennheiser AccentumOver-earYes~50 hrs
JBL Tune 230NCTWSYes~40 hrs
Samsung Buds FETWSYes~30 hrs
Skullcandy Rail ANCTWSYes~38 hrs
JBL Tune 770NCOver-earYes~70 hrs
Noise Buds Pro 4TWSYes~40 hrs
OnePlus Buds Z2TWSYes~38 hrs

Similar articles for you

I wanted better everyday audio for less; these Bluetooth earphones made sense

These headphones from Sony, JBL, Bose and more stand out during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

Choosing the right wireless Bluetooth headphones for students and professionals

Headphones with mic that feel right for work calls and casual listening

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGadgets And AppliancesNot impressed with AirPods? These ANC earbuds are worth a closer look

FAQs

Are ANC earphones better for travel?

Yes, ANC helps reduce background noise from traffic or public transport, improving overall listening comfort.

Do these earphones support clear calls?

Many models include multiple microphones and noise reduction features for better call clarity.

Is battery life important in wireless earphones?

Yes, longer battery life ensures uninterrupted use throughout the day.

Can these earphones be used for music and calls?

Most earphones are designed for both, offering balanced sound and clear voice performance.

Are these alternatives more affordable?

Many options are available across different price ranges, making them accessible to a wider range of users.

Read Next Story