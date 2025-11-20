Nothing confirms Nothing OS 4.0 release date: Check when your phone gets it

Nothing has officially confirmed that their highly anticipated Nothing OS 4.0 will be available to the public starting November 21, 2025. After months of beta testing, the company will finally unveil the feature set alongside the stable release on Friday. Based on Android 16, it is branded as Flow and it is going to be a significant update for the brand's smartphone lineup. It will bring significant improvements to performance, design, and artificial intelligence integration.

On Friday, the stable version of Nothing OS 4.0 will roll out globally, with the Nothing Phone 3 expected to receive the update first. The open beta phase started in late September and has already introduced users to a couple of new features. Although we may get to know about new features and capabilities of Nothing OS 4.0 that haven't yet been revealed to the beta testers.

Nothing OS 4.0 features Nothing OS 4.0 will include an innovative multitasking feature through pop-up view that will allow users to run two apps in pop-up windows simultaneously. This feature will enable users to multitask seamlessly without repeatedly opening the recent apps menu. It is perfect for scenarios like writing an email whilst looking at a document for reference on the second pop-up.

The update will also introduce Lock Glimpse, a feature that delivers curated wallpapers across nine categories. Nothing has assured users that this feature will be disabled by default and no personal data collection will occur even if the feature is enabled.