Nothing Ear 3 TWS earbuds set for debut on September 18, design partially teased before reveal

Nothing, the tech brand that has made waves with its unique design approach, has teased its upcoming audio product, the Ear (3). A post on the company’s official X account shared a close up image of what appears to be the charging case for the new earbuds. The post, with the simple tagline "Ear (3) Soon," gives just enough to stir up excitement, hinting at an imminent release.

Ear (3) design and features: A step up from Ear 2 From the teaser image, it’s clear that the design of the Ear (3) will stay true to Nothing’s signature style. The shot shows a charging case that retains the semi transparent look that made the Ear (2) so distinctive. It looks like the new model will sport a darker, perhaps black, version of the transparent design, though Nothing may offer more colours to suit different tastes.

As for the earbuds themselves, the photo reveals a traditional in-ear style, with angular stems and silicone ear tips for comfort. The brand is keeping things minimalist, with the product name engraved on the stem. What stands out is the possible semi transparent design of the earbuds, adding that familiar Nothing touch. The simplicity and functionality of the design are sure to appeal to those who loved the previous iteration.

Advertisement

Ear (3) expected to deliver noteworthy upgrades The Ear (3) will follow the Ear (2), which was released back in March 2023. While Nothing has not revealed all the details yet, the buzz around the Ear (3) suggests that there will be some notable upgrades. The Ear (2) already impressed with its 11.6mm custom drivers, AI powered microphones, and 40dB active noise cancellation (ANC). The battery life, offering up to 36 hours with the case, was another highlight.

The new Ear (3) is expected to offer improvements in key areas which are better sound quality, enhanced ANC, and possibly longer battery life. Audio enthusiasts can look forward to a more refined listening experience with these updates. With Nothing teasing the device's arrival for a while now, anticipation is high for what’s next.

Advertisement

Launch date and pricing in India Nothing has confirmed the launch of the Ear (3) on September 18, 2025, at 5:30 PM IST. Considering Nothing's typical launch schedule, the Ear (3) is likely to be available in India on the same day. While the official pricing remains unconfirmed, sources like Smartprix, Latestly, and Gadgets 360 suggest the price could be around ₹10,000, in line with the pricing trend set by its predecessor, the Ear (2), which launched at ₹11,999.

The Ear (3) is expected to come with key upgrades, including improved noise cancellation, better sound quality, and possibly longer battery life. The earbuds will retain Nothing's iconic transparent design, likely available in black and white colour options.