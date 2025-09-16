Nothing Phone 3 drops to ₹34,999 in Big Billion Days; Is it the steal you’ve been waiting for?

Nothing Phone 3 price drop during the Flipkart Big Billion Days makes it a very good deal. Check out all details here. 

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published16 Sep 2025, 05:07 PM IST
Nothing Phone 3 gets big price cut on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale.
Nothing Phone 3 gets big price cut on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is just around the corner, and this year’s deals are already setting pulses racing. The latest bombshell: the Nothing Phone 3, originally launched at around 79,999, is going to be available for just 34,999. That’s almost a 45,000 drop, half off plus some. If you’ve been waiting for a flagship without flagship pricing, this could be your moment.

What the deal really means

This isn’t just hype. The Phone 3 comes loaded with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip that delivers true flagship performance without lags. Its 6.67-inch AMOLED screen refreshes at 120Hz (super smooth), and it can punch up to 4,500 nits brightness outdoors for better visibility. Triple 50MP rear cameras (wide, ultrawide, telephoto), a bold transparent back with the Glyph light matrix, and enough muscle under the hood make this more than just style.

But hold on, this 34,999 price tag is likely inclusive of bank offers, exchange deals, or early bird incentives. That means you might need to jump through those hoops.

Pros and trade-offs

What you get big time:

  • Flagship-level performance without the ultra-premium price.
  • Strong display and bright outdoors visibility.
  • Stylish design and standout aesthetics.

What might be a compromise:

  • Low-light camera performance isn’t perfect. Not everyone will love the transparency and Glyph lights.
  • You might need to juggle bank/exchange offers to land the lowest effective price.
  • Battery and performance will likely compromise under heavier loads or gaming sessions more than full-power flagships.

Should you grab it?

If your budget lets you stretch, or you can manage the bank/exchange combo, yes, this is a deal worthy of serious consideration. 34,999 for what is essentially a flagship class phone with modern specs is rare in the Indian market. If you care about performance, decent cameras, and a look that stands out, this feels like one of the better chances we’ll get this year.

If I were you, I’d be ready to click “buy” the moment the sale starts, or at least keep tabs on stock and offers. Miss it, and you’ll probably regret it when the price slides back up.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesNothing Phone 3 drops to ₹34,999 in Big Billion Days; Is it the steal you’ve been waiting for?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.