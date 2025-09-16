Nothing Phone 3 drops to ₹34,999 in Big Billion Days; Is it the steal you’ve been waiting for?

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is just around the corner, and this year’s deals are already setting pulses racing. The latest bombshell: the Nothing Phone 3, originally launched at around ₹79,999, is going to be available for just ₹34,999. That’s almost a ₹45,000 drop, half off plus some. If you’ve been waiting for a flagship without flagship pricing, this could be your moment.

What the deal really means This isn’t just hype. The Phone 3 comes loaded with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip that delivers true flagship performance without lags. Its 6.67-inch AMOLED screen refreshes at 120Hz (super smooth), and it can punch up to 4,500 nits brightness outdoors for better visibility. Triple 50MP rear cameras (wide, ultrawide, telephoto), a bold transparent back with the Glyph light matrix, and enough muscle under the hood make this more than just style.

But hold on, this ₹34,999 price tag is likely inclusive of bank offers, exchange deals, or early bird incentives. That means you might need to jump through those hoops.

Pros and trade-offs What you get big time: Flagship-level performance without the ultra-premium price.

Strong display and bright outdoors visibility.

Stylish design and standout aesthetics. What might be a compromise: Low-light camera performance isn’t perfect. Not everyone will love the transparency and Glyph lights.

You might need to juggle bank/exchange offers to land the lowest effective price.

Battery and performance will likely compromise under heavier loads or gaming sessions more than full-power flagships. Should you grab it? If your budget lets you stretch, or you can manage the bank/exchange combo, yes, this is a deal worthy of serious consideration. ₹34,999 for what is essentially a flagship class phone with modern specs is rare in the Indian market. If you care about performance, decent cameras, and a look that stands out, this feels like one of the better chances we’ll get this year.