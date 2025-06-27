Nothing Phone 3 is confirmed to feature a periscope lens ahead of July 1 launch

Nothing Phone 3 launch is just days away, creating much curiosity and anticipation among fans and smartphone buyers. As we are getting closer to the launch, Nothing is gradually revealing some specifications and features of the smartphone. Over the past few weeks, Nothing has been sharing a few glimpses of the Phone 3 design, and this time it's the new periscope lens. Alongside the camera lens design, Nothing has also confirmed the camera resolution and zoom capabilities to entice buyers. Therefore, we expect a triple camera setup on Nothing Phone 3 that will include a main, ultrawide, and a periscope lens. Here’s everything you need to know about the camera.

Nothing Phone 3 periscope lens Nothing shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), revealing Phone 3’s periscope lens design and features. In the post, Nothing revealed that the smartphone will feature a 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical and 60x ultra zoom. The periscope lens will also feature a 10cm telemacro for close-up shots.

Nothing also highlights that the camera bump on Phone 3 is 74% slimmer than the Phone 3a Pro model, revealing the design refinement on its flagship phone. Another mention on the X post was that the camera is “built for creators”; therefore, we may get some additional camera features or tools.

Camera samples by Nothing:

Apart from the periscope lens, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, we can expect a 50MP front-facing camera. However, we may have to wait until launch to confirm these claims, or till Nothing makes an official statement.

In terms of performance, the Phone 3 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor that may power smartphones with AI capabilities, faster performance, and a smooth overall experience. We also came across the Geekbench scores that revealed 2076 points in single-core and 6577 points in multi-core testing. The smartphone was also tipped to offer 16GB of RAM, and it could run on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5.

The Nothing Phone 3 is also expected to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate and a higher peak brightness in comparison to the predecessor. Lastly, the smartphone is rumoured to get an upgraded battery with a 5150mAh battery and 65W charging support.