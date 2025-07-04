Nothing Phone 3 vs OnePlus 13: Which mobile phone to buy and why?

Premium smartphones keep pushing boundaries, and this year, no two phones showcase that better than the Nothing Phone 3 and OnePlus 13. Though their price ranges overlap, each takes a different path to impress users. Here’s a detailed comparison:

Advertisement

Style vs Practicality Nothing sticks out in a crowd: a transparent matrix back panel and clean minerals. It’s bold. With Gorilla Glass Victus and IP68 rating, it blends design and resilience, though the thicker 9mm profile may stand out in a pocket. OnePlus 13 takes a subdued approach. Its glass‑polymer build, aluminium frame and IP68/IP69 rating prioritise durability. At 8.9mm and 213g, it feels refined and easy to hold.

Visual Experience Nothing’s 6.67‑inch OLED boasts 120Hz smoothness and emblematic colours. But missing adaptive refresh can make fast-moving content appear less agile. OnePlus elevates the experience with LTPO 120Hz AMOLED, Dolby Vision HDR, and Ceramic Guard glass protection, ready for streamers, gamers, and creatives.

Performance Showdown The Nothing Phone 3 runs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and 16GB RAM max, handling daily tasks and gaming well. Yet OnePlus 13’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and up to 24GB RAM are a power boost ideal for demanding multitasking, heavy apps, and future-proof scaling. Both offer modern Android 15 interfaces, but Nothing OS provides five years of OS updates against OnePlus’ four.

Advertisement

Photography and Selfies Each brand uses a trio of 50MP rear sensors with OIS, but Nothing raises the bar with a 50MP front camera better suited to video calls and selfies. OnePlus keeps it strong with a 32MP selfie sensor that still produces great results under varied conditions.