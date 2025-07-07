Nothing Phone 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Which flagship is worth buying?

On July 1, Nothing announced its first true flagship smartphone, the Phone 3, in the sub-Rs.80000 category. The smartphone has become a greater part of the conversation among tech enthusiasts and smartphone buyers for its competitive pricing, worthy upgrades, and unique features. The Nothing Phone 3, with its uncommon design and camera upgrades, has also clouded buyers’ judgment, considering several smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S25, iPhone 16, Pixel 9, and others are also available in a similar league. Therefore, if you are planning to get the new Nothing Phone 3, then here’s how the smartphone compares to the Galaxy S25 in terms of specifications and features.

Nothing Phone 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Design and display The Nothing Phone 3 has grabbed much attention for its unusual rear panel design, but many also seem to like the design. It features Nothing’s transparent design with a new Glyph Matrix with a haptic button, a triple camera setup, and a new recording light, which adds a new touch to the design. The smartphone also ensures durability with an IP68 rating and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the back.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 features a simple and subtle design, but it ensures premiumness and a very compact design. Due to its compact design, the smartphone is lighter and weighs 162 grams. The smartphone also features a triple camera setup aligned vertically in the top left corner. For durability, the smartphone also offers an IP68 rating and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

Also read: Jio down? Social media flooded with complaints amid massive network disruption

For display, the Nothing Phone 3 features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits peak brightness.

Nothing Phone 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Camera The Nothing Phone 3 features a triple camera setup that includes a 50 MP wide-angle main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 features a 50 MP wide-angle main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. However, the camera performance can be determined with real-time camera testing. For selfies, the Phone 3 features a 50MP front camera, and the Galaxy S25 features a 12MP selfie camera.

Nothing Phone 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Performance and battery The Nothing Phone 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, built with TSMC’s 4 nm process. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is slightly more powerful than the 8s Gen 4. While this may cloud judgment, Nothing claims that the smartphone offers a flagship performance and a swift UI. Nothing Phone 3 offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 offers 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.