Nothing shows off upcoming Ear 3 with dedicated “Talk” button added to case

Nothing’s Ear 3 is set to shake things up with a new front-case feature and upgraded build. Details on its functionality remain under wraps, but hints from the company suggest this release could change how users interact with their earbuds.

Bharat Sharma
Published12 Sep 2025, 05:06 PM IST

Nothing’s upcoming earbuds feature a case design twist and voice upgrades. Full details will be revealed at launch.
Nothing’s upcoming earbuds feature a case design twist and voice upgrades. Full details will be revealed at launch.(Nothing)

Nothing’s new Ear 3 wireless earbuds will debut on September 18, 2025 and ahead of the official announcement, the company has revealed its boldest case design shift to date. The transparent aesthetic and white silicone tips familiar from earlier models remain, ensuring the signature Nothing visual identity. However, what sets Ear 3 apart in early previews is the introduction of a ‘Talk’ button, right up front on the case.

The Talk button could be a direct line to an AI assistant or chatbot, plus a new “Super Mic” placed next to the USB-C charging port. While Nothing has not confirmed full functions, company posts and community hints suggest users could interact with smart features by tapping the button without needing to dig out their phone or touch the earbuds. This marks a practical move toward true hands-free controls, aiming to make Ear 3 stand out in a crowded market of wireless audio products.

The Super Mic could improve pickup for voice commands or conversations. While technical details are pending, Nothing’s teaser points to clearer and better audio capture, possibly for calling, dictation, or activating AI features. These improvements suggest a design tailored for users who want on-the-go voice interactivity.

A refined build

Beyond voice features, the Ear 3 shows Nothing’s ongoing focus on sustainable materials and design improvement. The new charging case is made from 100% anodised recycled aluminium. This is intended not just for environmental reasons but also to boost durability and premium feel. The antenna inside the case is now a flat 0.35 mm strip, a detail that demonstrates Nothing’s push for technical refinement.

The transparent lid and visual cues from previous models are all present, but Nothing says component tolerances have been tightened, giving the case a more compact and solid construction. Unlike many wireless earbuds that chase radical shape changes every year, Nothing continues with its signature design ethos - translucent, industrial, and instantly recognisable.

Nothing has not disclosed all feature updates or price points just yet. However, based on past launches, further audio improvements and possibly active noise cancellation are likely to be part of the package. Early builds have drawn interest mainly because the Talk button could become a shortcut to a new kind of voice-first user experience.

 
 
