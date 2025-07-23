Nothing’s CMF Watch 3 Pro debuts with ChatGPT and larger display, but leaves mixed signals

The latest smartwatch from Nothing’s CMF Watch 3 Pro launched globally on Tuesday under its affordable CMF sub brand. It improves the heart rate sensor, battery life of up to 13 days, ChatGPT integration and GPS tracking capabilities of its predecessor but it gives up on some of its customisability. Priced at $99 (approximately ₹4,999) and currently available for $79 (around ₹3,999), the CMF Watch 3 Pro is aimed at budget smartwatch users looking beyond basic step counts and call alerts.

It looks ambitious at first glance, but in practice, the watch feels caught between trying to be smart and playing it safe.

The CMF Watch Pro 3 keeps a familiar look, much like the Watch Pro 2, but brings a few small changes. The 1.43 inch AMOLED display is slightly larger than the previous 1.32 inch, giving about a 10% bump in screen to body ratio. It also supports an always on display, comes with a metal case, and has silicone straps. That extra bit of screen space does help, especially when glancing at data or navigating through tiles.

ChatGPT adds flair but with limits, and GPS tracking gets sharper The standout feature of the CMF Watch 3 Pro is its ChatGPT integration, which lets users speak to the watch for quick responses like weather updates, setting timers, or general queries. Since there’s no speaker, replies show up as text on the screen. This makes the interaction feel more like a visual shortcut than real voice assistance. Still, it remains a rare feature at this price.

The dual band GPS makes a real difference, especially in crowded or signal prone areas. Nothing says this is a big step up from the Watch Pro 2, helping it hold a stronger signal and follow routes more clearly even in places where regular GPS might struggle.

The smartwatch takes about 99 minutes to completely charge. Nothing says it can last up to 13 days with regular use, which is about two days more than the last model. With heavier health tracking, battery life drops to around 11 days. If you keep the always on display turned on, expect around 4.5 days of use.

Covers the basics, but doesn't go far enough Health tracking on the CMF Watch 3 Pro covers the basics well, offering heart rate, sleep, stress, and menstrual cycle tracking, along with 130 workout modes. Smartwatch users can now manage these features using the updated Nothing X app, which brings a cleaner interface and support for syncing with Strava, Apple Health, and Google Health Connect. Nothing also confirmed that previous models like Watch Pro and Watch Pro 2 will gradually move to the same app environment.

GPS and display lift CMF Watch 3 Pro, but the software still holds it back The CMF Watch 3 Pro gets some key things right. The sharper display, better GPS, and ChatGPT support do lift the experience in small but clear ways. ChatGPT is fun to show off, but you’ll likely stop using it after the first few days.

Still, the software keeps it in check. You can’t reply to messages, store music, or use third-party apps. It looks smart and does the basics well, but for those expecting full smartwatch depth, it’s not quite there yet.