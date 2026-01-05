NVIDIA GeForce NOW set to introduce native Linux support launch in 2026

The first paragraph excels in clarity and enthusiasm, using a conversational tone to highlight benefits for Linux gamers on devices like Steam Deck and custom PCs. It employs short, direct sentences with active voice, British English spelling (e.g., "customisation"), and avoids hyphens or dashes. The structure flows logically: stating the news, explaining its appeal, and noting practical improvements like eliminating workarounds. Word choice feels accessible and positive, ideal for tech enthusiasts seeking simple explanations.

NVIDIA is planning to bring its cloud gaming service, GeForce NOW, to Linux devices later in 2026. This is great for gamers on Linux-based gaming platforms like Steam Deck and custom gaming PCs running Linux. Once NVIDIA releases this support, there won't be any need for unofficial apps or browser workarounds to run GeForce Now on Linux systems, finally expanding the support to an even broader audience.

Currently, Linux users access GeForce NOW through makeshift solutions like PWAs or Steam Deck integrations via SteamOS. This runs in Gaming Mode but lacks desktop customisation. Native support will bring hardware acceleration, lower latency, better controller compatibility, 4K gaming and HDR streaming.

This positive announcement arrives amid controversy over GeForce NOW's new 100-hour monthly playtime cap, effective 1 January 2026, across all subscription tiers. Casual players may feel minimal impact. Dedicated gamers decry the restriction as a blow to value, especially after recent price hikes and high PC hardware costs. Long-time subscribers, previously unrestricted, now face resets every 30 days. This prompts backlash on forums like Reddit's r/linux_gaming and r/nvidia.

The dual updates reflect NVIDIA's push into underserved markets. Native Linux integration could boost the service's appeal on distributions like Ubuntu or Fedora. Cloud gaming fills gaps in native title support there. Paired with incoming titles like 007 First, Crimson Resident Requiem, and Active Matter, it strengthens GeForce NOW's library of over 1800 games.