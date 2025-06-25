Nvidia reveals RTX 5050 GPU: Affordable next gen graphics card for budget gamers

Nvidia has officially revealed the GeForce RTX 5050 GPU for laptops and desktops. This new entry-level card is designed for the budget-conscious gamers and creators who want the latest features without spending a fortune. The desktop variant of the RTX 5050 is expected to be available in July 2025, with a starting price of $249. Laptop variants are already available with Asus, MSI and more.

Nvidia RTX 5050 key features Ray tracing and DLSS 4: The RTX 5050 supports full ray tracing, DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation and Nvidia Reflex. This makes the card suitable for both single-player AAA titles and fast-paced esports titles.

Gaming: The GPU delivers more than 150 fps with DLSS 4 on modern titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Doom: The Dark Ages, Apex Legends, Counter-Strike 2 and more. This is a significant improvement over the RTX 3050.

AI performance: The card supports up to 421 TOPS, which is about six times more than the performance of the RTX 3050.

Display support: The card supports up to a 4K display at 480Hz or 8K at 165Hz with DSC and supports up to 4 displays.

Efficiency: The laptop version of the RTX 5050 comes with GDDR7 memory, which is up to twice as efficient as GDDR6 memory. This helps in reducing the size and thickness of gaming laptops.

Should you go for the RTX 5050? Buy the RTX 5050 GPU if you are looking for an affordable option for your new gaming PC. If you are a casual gamer and 1080p gaming is perfect for you, then go for this card. And anyone who is looking for an upgrade over RTX 20 or 30 series video cards, the RTX 5050 can offer a significant performance boost.