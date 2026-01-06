NVIDIA unveils DLSS 4.5 at CES 2026 with 6X frame boost for RTX 50 series GPUs

NVIDIA announced DLSS 4.5 at CES 2026, an upgraded version of DLSS with an AI-powered Deep Learning Super Sampling technology. This new version comes with a second generation of transformer model for Super Resolution and Dynamic Multi-Frame Generation up to 6X. It promises smoother 240+ FPS path-traced gaming on RTX 50 series GPUs.​

DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution leverages five times the compute power as the previous version, it is trained on high fidelity datasets for better lighting, finer edge and enhanced motion clarity. It operates in linear space to preserve physical accuracy in neon glows and reflections, reducing artefacts like shimmering on static surfaces and ghosting trails behind fast-moving objects.​

Super Resolution launches straight away through the NVIDIA App (v11.0.6 Beta and Driver 591.74), bringing upgrades to all RTX GPUs from the 20 to 50 Series across more than 400 games. Dynamic Multi-Frame Generation at 6X rolls out this Spring, exclusive to RTX 50 Series in over 250 titles.

Dynamic Multi-Frame Generation smartly produces up to five extra frames per rendered one, adjusting live to hit refresh rates such as 240Hz or 360Hz. Teamed with NVIDIA Reflex, it lifts 4K path-traced performance by up to 35% whilst cutting latency.

In path-traced games, DLSS 4.5 ramps up from 4X to 6X Multi-Frame Generation for seamless play on high-refresh screens. It cleverly "upshifts" in busy scenes to smooth FPS drops, delivering fluid action without wasting power.