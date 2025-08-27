Nvidia’s ‘robot brain’ arrives at ₹2.9 lakh: Your next taxi, doctor, or factory worker could run on this brain

Nvidia just showed off its “robot brain”. No, it’s not what you think it is. The Jetson Thor T5000 isn’t a sci-fi fantasy or a futuristic toy. It’s a high-powered chip designed to make robots learn faster, react smarter, and fit right into everything from automated warehouses to self-driving cars and even hospital operating rooms.

At $3,499 (about ₹2,90,000), the developer kit for Jetson Thor T5000 is officially available to anyone serious about building the next generation of machines. For bigger buyers, Nvidia offers a bulk rate of $2,999 per unit (close to ₹2,48,000) when you order 1,000 or more. This goes beyond speed; it’s about real-world intelligence. Developers and manufacturers can now prototype and scale robots that think on their feet and process huge amounts of data in real time.

A new era for smarter robots? The Jetson Thor T5000 is powered by Nvidia’s latest Blackwell processor, which marks a dramatic leap over its predecessor, the Jetson Orin. The new chip is 7.5 times faster and packs 128GB of memory, letting machines run heavy-duty AI models, including language and vision processing, without missing a beat. Robots can understand the world around them, communicate fluently, and adapt to new challenges on the spot.

Companies such as Amazon Robotics and Boston Dynamics have already started integrating Thor, using it for everything from nimble humanoid bots in warehouses to advanced logistics arms that pick and sort with speed and precision. It’s not just about brute force. Agriculture, medical devices, and field robotics stand to gain as well, now that robots can map fields, assist with surgery, or operate in harsh environments with human-like awareness.

Nvidia is not limiting Thor’s reach to warehouse floors. The company has merged its robotics and automotive divisions, recognising that the same tech powering advanced robots is also central to self-driving vehicles. In May, Nvidia’s combined sales for these segments hit $567 million (almost ₹4,690 crore), marking a 72% jump compared to last year.