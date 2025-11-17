Subscribe

Oil Filled Radiator (OFR) heaters might not be for everyone: Things to know before buying one this winter

Oil Filled Radiator (OFR) heaters are the new trend, but is it the right product for you this winter? It might not be, and here is why. 

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published17 Nov 2025, 05:12 PM IST

Dont buy an OFR heater without knowing these things about it.
Dont buy an OFR heater without knowing these things about it.

Everyone seems to be talking about OFR heaters this season. Social media clips, influencer reels, and cosy winter setups have turned them into the must-have home accessory of the year. They promise a quiet, gentle, soothing kind of warmth that feels healthier than the usual hot air blasts. Many people love the idea of even heating that fills a room slowly and comfortably. The real question is simple: should you join the crowd or take a pause before picking one up?

Behind the oil-filled curtain: How OFRs really work

These heaters use oil as a heat reservoir. The oil warms up inside the fins and releases heat that lingers longer than you might expect. OFRs rely on a mix of radiant and convection heating to create a slow rise in temperature that feels steady and comforting. They warm the room without any sudden gusts of hot air. The experience feels closer to natural room warmth rather than harsh heating.

Pros—But only if you’re the right fit

OFRs work beautifully in large bedrooms and living rooms. Small spaces might feel overwhelmed. The silent nature of these heaters suits people who enjoy quiet evenings with films, books, or late-night work. They do not burn oxygen or moisture, which keeps the air comfortable for children, pets, and even houseplants. Their energy efficiency shines during long hours of use. Short bursts of heating provide less value. They stay warm for a while even after switching off, which feels like free bonus heat.

Cons—Why you might regret it

They take time to heat up. Anyone looking for fast relief on a freezing morning may feel disappointed. OFRs cost more upfront, and the number of fins and wattage can push the price further. They are bulky and not the easiest appliances to move around the home. They may consume more electricity in tiny rooms or when used incorrectly. People who shift from room to room may also find them impractical due to their size.

Decoding fins, watts, and features—Don’t buy blind

More fins mean better heating for larger spaces. Common options include 9, 11, and 13 fins. Pick one that suits your room size. Look for adjustable thermostats, overheat protection, and safety cut-offs for peace of mind. Some models come with PTC fans that offer quicker heating, although they may increase power consumption. Keep an eye on wattage and calculate expected heating hours before buying. Maintain the heater by keeping it upright and dust-free to ensure its best performance.

Should you actually buy one?

OFRs suit night owls, homebodies, allergy-prone users, and people who love quiet surroundings. They work well for those who stay in one large room for long stretches. They are not ideal for small flats, people who need instant heat, or anyone constantly switching between rooms. A test run at a shop helps you gauge the heat style before committing to a full purchase.

 
 
