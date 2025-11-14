Old laptop running slow? Here’s how two simple steps can get you back to work, fast

Is your laptop getting slower and constantly hesitating to open apps? Well, you don’t always need new hardware to recover some of the speed you remember from the day you got it out of the box. Two approaches that include cutting the clutter and regular maintenance have helped millions of users breathe new life into their ageing devices, often within an hour.

Cut the clutter for instant gains Most older laptops are weighed down by years of unused apps, cluttered storage, and automatic startup processes that creep in unnoticed. The easiest win is to turn off unnecessary programs that launch each time you boot your machine. For Windows, open Task Manager and use the Startup tab to disable anything you don’t need and on macOS, head to Login Items in System Settings. This simple change can shave minutes off startup and free up memory along with CPU power for what you actually want to do.

Go further by uninstalling software that hasn’t seen use in months, whether it’s trial games, background utilities, or redundant security tools. In Windows Settings, choose Apps and remove the excess and don’t forget to regularly empty the Recycle Bin. On Macs, the Applications folder makes it straightforward. The next step is to attack your browser bloat. Too many tabs, pages, and extensions quickly overrun available memory, making even the basics a chore. Review your extensions like Chrome, Edge, Safari, and Firefox. All browsers let you disable or remove the ones that don’t actively help you. For cloud storage setups, syncing only the folders you use most also prevents system drag.

Update, clean, and maintain for a noticeable boost An outdated operating system or collection of drivers slows down more than you might imagine. Updating Windows or macOS not only fixes bugs but also optimises for speed and battery life. Graphics and network drivers are especially important. Manufacturer sites and Windows Update make it simple and a once-a-month check is plenty.

There’s also real value in maintaining your laptop’s physical health. Dust can build up over years and block airflow and cause overheating that throttles performance. Power down, carefully unscrew the back panel, and clean vents or fans with compressed air - just a few blasts can lower temperatures and keep things running fast. Professional repair shops say a simple clean often makes laptops snappier without touching anything else. For DIY users with advanced skills, reapplying thermal paste to the CPU is another way to help older machines run cool and stable but it’s totally optional.