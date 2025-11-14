Subscribe

Old laptop running slow? Here’s how two simple steps can get you back to work, fast

Nothing slows you down like an old laptop struggling under the weight of forgotten files and neglected updates. See how a careful clean-out and regular maintenance give your machine an immediate speed boost and help reclaim your productivity every day.

Bharat Sharma
Published14 Nov 2025, 04:24 PM IST

You may be interested in

42% OFF

Lenovo 14 (2025), Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H - (24 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0" FHD Display/Iron Grey/1.4 kg/Microsoft Office 2021

  • Lenovo 14 (2025)
  • Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H - (24 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0" FHD Display/Iron Grey/1.4 kg/Microsoft Office 2021

₹49700

₹85000

Get This

24% OFF

HP Professional 15 (2025), Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Backlit/Turbo Silver/1.5 kg/MSO 2021

  • HP Professional 15 (2025)
  • Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Backlit/Turbo Silver/1.5 kg/MSO 2021

₹49800

₹65900

Get This

62% OFF

HP 14 (2025), Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0" FHD Display/Ash Grey/1.4 kg/MS Office 2021

  • HP 14 (2025)
  • Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0" FHD Display/Ash Grey/1.4 kg/MS Office 2021

₹48580

₹128690

Get This

26% OFF

HP 15 (2025), Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (32 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Fingerprint Reader/Ash Grey/1.5 kg/MS Office 2021

  • HP 15 (2025)
  • Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (32 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Fingerprint Reader/Ash Grey/1.5 kg/MS Office 2021

₹55750

₹75000

Get This

43% OFF

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office 2021/1 Year Warranty + 1 Year ADP/Cloud Grey/1.6Kg), 82R400EFIN

  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office 2021/1 Year Warranty + 1 Year ADP/Cloud Grey/1.6Kg)
  • 82R400EFIN

₹41899

₹73690

Get This

Regular software clean-ups and a bit of physical maintenance keep even year-old laptops running quickly, quietly, and reliably.
Regular software clean-ups and a bit of physical maintenance keep even year-old laptops running quickly, quietly, and reliably.(AI-generated)

Is your laptop getting slower and constantly hesitating to open apps? Well, you don’t always need new hardware to recover some of the speed you remember from the day you got it out of the box. Two approaches that include cutting the clutter and regular maintenance have helped millions of users breathe new life into their ageing devices, often within an hour.

You may be interested in

69% OFF

acer TravelLite Smart FHD TL04-51M Laptop, Intel Core i5 1334u 13th Gen 8 Core with 16GB Ram / 512GB NVMe SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 / MS-Office / 14 Inch / 3 Year Brand Warranty

  • acer TravelLite Smart FHD TL04-51M Laptop
  • Intel Core i5 1334u 13th Gen 8 Core with 16GB Ram / 512GB NVMe SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 / MS-Office / 14 Inch / 3 Year Brand Warranty

₹39999

₹128690

Get This

15% OFF

HP 15 Laptop,13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), Anti-Glare, FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Backlit KB, (Win 11, M.S. Office 24, Silver, 1.59kg) 15-FD0467TU

  • HP 15 Laptop
  • 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U
  • 16GB DDR4

₹50999

₹60000

Get This

28% OFF

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Laptop (12GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare,Micro-Edge,15.6''/39.6cm, FHD, Win11,M365,Office24, Silver,1.59kg, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, fd0575TU

  • HP 15
  • 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Laptop (12GB DDR4
  • 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare

₹49490

₹68417

Get This

45% OFF

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VWIN

  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg)
  • 82RK00VWIN

₹34300

₹62290

Get This

19% OFF

Dell Inspiron 3530, Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512 SSD, FHD, 15.6"/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 24, Black, 1.62KG, McAfee 15 Month, Thin & Light Laptop

  • Dell Inspiron 3530
  • Intel Core i5-1334U
  • 13th Gen

₹48319

₹60000

Get This

Cut the clutter for instant gains

Most older laptops are weighed down by years of unused apps, cluttered storage, and automatic startup processes that creep in unnoticed. The easiest win is to turn off unnecessary programs that launch each time you boot your machine. For Windows, open Task Manager and use the Startup tab to disable anything you don’t need and on macOS, head to Login Items in System Settings. This simple change can shave minutes off startup and free up memory along with CPU power for what you actually want to do.

Go further by uninstalling software that hasn’t seen use in months, whether it’s trial games, background utilities, or redundant security tools. In Windows Settings, choose Apps and remove the excess and don’t forget to regularly empty the Recycle Bin. On Macs, the Applications folder makes it straightforward. The next step is to attack your browser bloat. Too many tabs, pages, and extensions quickly overrun available memory, making even the basics a chore. Review your extensions like Chrome, Edge, Safari, and Firefox. All browsers let you disable or remove the ones that don’t actively help you. For cloud storage setups, syncing only the folders you use most also prevents system drag.

Advertisement

Update, clean, and maintain for a noticeable boost

An outdated operating system or collection of drivers slows down more than you might imagine. Updating Windows or macOS not only fixes bugs but also optimises for speed and battery life. Graphics and network drivers are especially important. Manufacturer sites and Windows Update make it simple and a once-a-month check is plenty.

There’s also real value in maintaining your laptop’s physical health. Dust can build up over years and block airflow and cause overheating that throttles performance. Power down, carefully unscrew the back panel, and clean vents or fans with compressed air - just a few blasts can lower temperatures and keep things running fast. Professional repair shops say a simple clean often makes laptops snappier without touching anything else. For DIY users with advanced skills, reapplying thermal paste to the CPU is another way to help older machines run cool and stable but it’s totally optional.

Advertisement

On laptops pushed past their prime, try installing a lighter, free operating system like Linux Mint or ChromeOS Flex. Users can see significant improvements while basic browsing, writing, and streaming. These options will help you shed more resource-heavy features and keep your day distraction-free.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesOld laptop running slow? Here’s how two simple steps can get you back to work, fast
Read Next Story