Old smartphone DIY hack! Turn it into a security camera with these easy tips

Most of us have at least one old phone lying around, tucked away in a drawer and long forgotten. It might be outdated, slow or have a cracked screen, but it still has a working camera and Wi-Fi. That’s all you really need to turn it into a home security camera!

No need to buy an expensive CCTV or smart cam. Just a few simple steps, and your unused phone is suddenly doing something useful again, keeping an eye on things for you when you’re not around.

How to convert your old smartphone into a CCTV camera

Step 1: Download the right security camera app

The first step of the DIY process is to download a security camera app on your old phone. The most popular and easy-to-use app for this setup is ‘Alfred Camera’. It’s free and is compatible with both Android and iPhone. Besides, it has all the essential features like live video streaming, motion detection alerts, two-way audio and even night vision. You can also upgrade to its premium version if you wish to unlock more features.

You’ll need to install the app on both your old phone (which will act as the camera) and your current phone (which you’ll use to monitor the feed). Now, sign in to the security camera app using the same Google account on both devices.

On your new phone, choose the “Viewer” mode

On the old phone, select “Camera” mode Once connected, you’ll instantly be able to watch your live feed from anywhere. You can also log in to your tablets or iPads for streaming. Other apps like Faceter, iVCam or EpocCam offer similar features, but Alfred is so far the easiest to set up for most people.

Step 2: Choose a spot to set up the camera

Next step, figure out where you want the camera to go. Most common spots for camera placement are entry points, balconies, the living room or any space where you store valuables. Make sure the phone has a clear view of the area. Have multiple spare phones? You can put all of them to use here.

You can use a small tripod, phone stand or even a car suction mount to hold it in place. If you want a wider view, clip-on wide-angle lenses for phones are easy to find online and don’t cost much.

Step 3: Keep it powered and safe

Once your old phone is ready to roll, it’s time to secure it where you actually need surveillance. All you need here is a basic phone stand or an old tripod, nothing too fancy or expensive.

Now, let’s talk about how to keep it powered. Since the phone will be on all the time, it needs to stay plugged in. Just use a spare charger and a long cable to reach a nearby socket. You don’t need any batteries to swap or wires running across walls.

One small tip: try not to place the phone near windows with direct sunlight or anywhere that gets too hot, like near kitchen stoves or vents. Phones can heat up fast when they’re livestreaming, and that could mess with the battery or camera over time.

Once it's mounted and powered, you’re good to go. Open the app on your current phone and start monitoring in real time without buying a new security system.

A few things to keep in mind